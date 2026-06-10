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Rasmussen fans a career-high 13 as Rays sweep Red Sox with a 7-5 win

  
Published June 10, 2026 04:44 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drew Rasmussen struck out a career-high 13 and two-hit the Boston Red Sox over seven scoreless innings, leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 7-5 victory Wednesday.

Nick Fortes, Yandy Díaz and Taylor Walls had multiple hits for the Rays, who swept the Red Sox for the first time since 2023.

Rasmussen (6-2) fanned his first four hitters, faced the minimum through four innings and didn’t allow a runner to reach third base. Boston’s 1-4 batters were a combined 0 for 11 with 11 strikeouts against the Tampa Bay righty, who left with a 5-0 lead.

Boston then jumped on the Rays’ bullpen with a four-run eighth, including Ceddanne Rafaela’s three-run homer. Caleb Durbin also homered in the frame to put the Red Sox on the board.

But Fortes answered with his fourth hit, matching a career high, and Cedric Mullins hit a two-run homer off Boston reliever Justin Slaten. Garrett Cleavinger pitched the ninth for his second save, despite surrendering another homer to Durbin.

The small-ball Rays scored in the third when Fortes doubled off the wall, Mullins’ sacrifice bunt moved Fortes to third and Taylor Walls scored him on a sacrifice fly.

Tampa Bay used three infield hits — including an Austin Slater RBI double off the leg of Boston starter Jake Bennett (1-2) — to score three in the fifth.

Díaz, who had three hits and two RBIs, extended the longest on-base streak in the majors to 24 games.

The Rays are 12-0 against the AL East at Tropicana Field, the majors’ longest season-opening home streak against division opponents since 2009.

Up next

Boston returns home to face Texas on Friday with RHP Sonny Gray (7-1, 3.20 ERA) on the mound.

Tampa Bay begins a road trip against the Angels on Friday with LHP Shane McLanahan (6-3, 2.85) scheduled to start. Neither Texas nor Los Angeles has announced a starter.