Cooper Lutkenhaus, 17-year-old 800m phenom, beats Olympic champ at Diamond League meet

Cooper Lutkenhaus’ extraordinary year continued Wednesday as he beat Olympic gold medalist Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya to earn his second Diamond League victory this week.

Lutkenhaus, a 17-year-old rising Texas high school senior, won in a personal best 1 minute, 42.08 seconds at the Bislett Games in Oslo.

He overtook Wanyonyi for the lead with about 200 meters to go, then held off the resurgent Kenyan by one hundredth, diving after crossing the finish line.

COOPER WOULD NOT BE DENIED ‼️



Cooper Lutkenhaus edges out 2024 Olympic Champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi to win in Olso in 1:42.08. Cooper’s time is the world lead and US #3 all-time!! 😭#DiamondLeague and #OsloDL coverage presented by @On_Running and @FleetFeetSports pic.twitter.com/2krfosiT2X — FloTrack (@FloTrack) June 10, 2026

“Can you believe that as an Olympic champion, you are trying to knock down a 17-year-old boy?” Wanyonyi said, according to meet organizers.

Lutkenhaus improved on his personal best of 1:42.27, ran the world’s best time of 2026 and moved from fourth to third on the list of fastest Americans in history behind Bryce Hoppel (1:41.67) and Josh Hoey (1:42.01).

This past Sunday, Lutkenhaus prevailed in his Diamond League debut in Stockholm in 1:42.70, facing a field that did not include Wanyonyi, who became a dad over the weekend.

He became the youngest man to win a Diamond League race at any distance since the series debuted in 2010, according to LetsRun.com.

“I kept telling myself I’m a 1:42 guy, so I wanted to try to prove I’m a little bit better than that,” Lutkenhaus told Flotrack. “I want to have a little bit more aggression this season, and I felt like 200 to 250 (meters) out (from the finish) maybe would surprise a little bit of people. I feel like it kind of did, but it was still a fight to the finish.”

Back in March, Lutkenhaus won the world indoor 800m title during spring break, becoming the youngest-ever world champion -- indoors or outdoors -- in an individual event. That field did not include any of the 2024 Olympic 800m medalists.

Last summer, he finished second in the 800m at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships to become, then at 16, the youngest American to compete at an outdoor worlds. He turned professional between those nationals and worlds.

He was eliminated in the first round at last September’s outdoor worlds — while missing junior year classes.

The track and field season continues Sunday with the LA Grand Prix, expected to include Sha’Carri Richardson in the 100m, live on NBC and Peacock from 4-6 p.m. ET.