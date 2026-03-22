Cooper Lutkenhaus becomes the youngest individual track and field world champion

Cooper Lutkenhaus has quite the spring break story to tell his Northwest High School classmates.

Lutkenhaus, a 17-year-old from outside Dallas, won the 800m at the World Indoor Track and Field Championships to become the youngest-ever world champion — indoors or outdoors — in an individual event.

Lutkenhaus clocked 1 minute, 44.24 seconds in Torun, Poland, prevailing by 14 hundredths over Belgian Eliott Crestan.

Lutkenhaus is 17 years, 93 days old. The previous youngest individual world champion was Ethiopian Mohammed Aman, who won the 800m at 2012 World Indoors at 18 years, 61 days, according to World Athletics.

WORLD INDOORS: Results

Lutkenhaus is also the youngest individual medalist of any color in World Indoor Championships history, breaking Cuban high jump legend Javier Sotomayor’s record by four days.

Lutkenhaus added more history to an incredible last year.

In 2025, he finished second in the 800m at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships to become, then at 16, the youngest American to compete at an outdoor worlds. He turned professional between those nationals and worlds.

He was eliminated in the first round at last September’s outdoor worlds — while missing junior year classes. He vowed to remember that painful feeling. It fueled him going into these indoor worlds.

Lutkenhaus won the 800m at the USATF Indoor Championships three weeks ago and went into indoor worlds seeded third by best 800m time of 2026.

The nation’s and world’s other top 800m runners didn’t compete at this season’s indoor championships. That’s not unusual given athletes prioritize the spring and summer outdoor season.

Even so, Lutkenhaus has proven he is world class. He ranked eighth in the world in 2025 by best time for the year. His 1:42.27 at 2025 USATF Outdoors crushed the U18 world record by 1.1 seconds.

(U18 world records are for athletes who turn 17 or younger in the year of their competition. Kenyan Timothy Kitum ran 1:42.53 for 2012 Olympic bronze when he was 17 years old, but turning 18 later that year.)

Also Sunday, U.S. champion Nikki Hiltz took bronze in the women’s 1500m, two years after earning silver in the event.

Hiltz moved up from fifth going into the final lap and leaned past Frenchwoman Agathe Guillemot by three hundredths to finish behind Brit Georgia Hunter Bell and Australian Jessica Hull.

Track and field now switches to the outdoor season with athletes working toward the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships from July 23-26 in New York City and the new World Athletics Ultimate Championships from Sept. 11-13 in Budapest.