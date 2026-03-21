Josh Kerr holds off Cole Hocker for world indoor title, stokes rivalry with night-night celebration

In a showdown between the Olympic 1500m silver and gold medalists, Brit Josh Kerr exacted some revenge on American Cole Hocker at the World Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Kerr clocked 7:35.56 to win the 3000m, holding off Hocker by 14 hundredths for his second title in the event in three years.

Kerr crossed the finish line, then struck Stephen Curry’s night-night celebration, which Hocker did after beating Kerr in a two-mile race at the Millrose Games last month.

“I just thought letting (Hocker) know that (Millrose) was a huge motivational thing for me coming into a World Championships,” Kerr said. “Millrose was a big deal, but this is the north star.”

WORLD INDOORS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Hocker, who was sixth going into the last lap, was bidding to add a 3000m title to his Olympic 1500m and world outdoor 5000m golds the last two years.

Hocker gave himself an A-minus grade for his race, then addressed Kerr’s celebration.

“I can’t even be that mad,” he said. “I flexed on him at Millrose. I know he can’t let that slide. All I’m saying is at least come up with your own celly. I get it, but it’s already been done before. I’ll remember that one, though, for sure.”

World indoors finish Sunday, live on Peacock and NBCSN.

Also Saturday, Swiss Simon Ehammer broke American Ashton Eaton’s world record in the indoor heptathlon, totaling 6,670 points to prevail over Americans Heath Baldwin (6,337) and Kyle Garland (6,245).

Eaton scored 6,645 at the 2012 World Indoor Championships, five months before winning the first of his back-to-back Olympic decathlon golds.

Italian Zaynab Dosso took the women’s 60m in 7.00 seconds, edging American Jacious Sears and Olympic 100m gold medalist Julien Alfred by three hundredths.

Sears got silver over Alfred by three thousandths. Alfred lost a 60m for the first time since the 2022 NCAA Championships when she was a Texas junior.

Canadian Christopher Morales-Williams overtook American Khaleb McRae to win the men’s 400m.

Morales-Williams, who owns the fastest time in history of 44.49 (not ratified as a world record due to starting blocks regulations), ran 44.76. McRae, who ran a world record 44.52 in February, clocked 45.03 on Saturday.

Italian Nadia Battocletti took the women’s 3000m in 8:57.64, adding to her Olympic and world outdoor silver medals in the 10,000m the last two years.

American Emily Mackay captured silver, overtaking Olympic 1500m silver medalist Jessica Hull of Australia by six hundredths. Mackay earned her second global championship medal after taking bronze in the 1500m at 2024 World Indoors.

Poland’s Jakub Szymanski took the men’s 60m hurdles in 7.40 seconds, about an hour after American Trey Cunningham ran 7.35 in the semifinals. In the final, Cunningham ended up with bronze in 7.43.

Mondo Duplantis of Sweden extended his pole vault win streak to 39 meets dating to August 2023, clearing 6.25 meters for a fourth consecutive world indoor title.

Last week, Duplantis broke the world record for a 15th time by clearing 6.31 meters. He did not attempt to increase the record on Saturday.