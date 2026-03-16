How to watch 2026 World Indoor Track and Field Championships

The World Indoor Track and Field Championships air live on Peacock from Friday through Sunday from Torun, Poland.

The U.S., which won the most medals at each of the last nine indoor worlds dating to 2008, brings a roster led by Olympic 1500m gold medalist Cole Hocker, who eyes his first global 3000m title.

Cooper Lutkenhaus, a 17-year-old who last year became the youngest American to compete in a World Outdoor Championships, is the third seed in the men’s 800m based on best times in 2026.

Anna Hall and Chase Jackson, each a world outdoor champion, eye their first world indoor titles in the women’s pentathlon and women’s shot put, respectively.

2026 World Indoor Championships Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Session Platform Friday 5:05-8:55 a.m. Day 1 AM Peacock 1:30-4:30 p.m. Day 1 PM Peacock Saturday 5:05-8 a.m. Day 2 AM Peacock 1:30-4:30 p.m. Day 2 PM Peacock Sunday 5:50-9 a.m. Day 3 AM Peacock 12:35-4 p.m. Day 3 PM Peacock

The international field features Swede Mondo Duplantis, who last Thursday broke the men’s pole vault world record for a 15th time.

Plus Julien Alfred, whose Olympic 100m gold and 200m silver were the first medals in Saint Lucia’s history in any sport. Alfred is entered in the 60m in Torun as the 100m and 200m are not contested at world indoors.

The men’s 60m pits Jordan Anthony -- the U.S. champion in his global championship debut -- against Jamaican Kishane Thompson, who took 100m silver at the 2024 Olympics and 2025 Worlds.

Other 2024 Olympic gold medalists entered include Brit Keely Hodgkinson, who broke the 24-year-old indoor 800m world record on Feb. 19, plus Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou in the long jump and Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh in the high jump.

Full entry lists are here.