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USA Track and Field roster for World Indoor Championships headlined by Olympic medalists

  
Published March 13, 2026 12:54 PM

Olympic gold medalist Cole Hocker leads a 57-athlete U.S. roster for next week’s World Indoor Track and Field Championships in Poland.

Worlds air live from March 20-22 on Peacock.

Hocker, the Olympic 1500m champion and world outdoor 5000m champion, made the team by winning the 3000m at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships two weeks ago.

Hocker is already one of two Americans to win global titles at 1500m and 5000m along with Bernard Lagat. At world indoors, he can join Lagat as the only Americans to win global titles at 1500m, 3000m and 5000m.

The U.S. team for world indoors also includes world heptathlon champion Anna Hall, who will try to become the second American to win a world title in the five-event pentathlon after Le Shundra Nathan in 1999.

Chase Jackson, a two-time world outdoor champion in the shot put, goes for her first indoor title after taking silver or bronze at the last three editions.

The men’s roster also includes Olympic 1500m Yared Nuguse joining Hocker in the 3000m after taking runner-up to Hocker at indoor nationals.

Cooper Lutkenhaus, who last year at age 16 became the youngest American to compete at an outdoor worlds, will again compete in the 800m at indoor worlds after taking the national title in the event.

In the sprints, the U.S. is led by Jacious Sears and Jordan Anthony, each coming off their first national titles.

Women’s Roster
60m
Jacious Sears
Jaslyn Gardner

400m
Rosey Effiong
Bailey Lear

800m
Addy Wiley
Valery Tobias

1500m
Nikki Hiltz
Gracie Morris

3000m
Emily Mackay
Margot Appleton

60mH
Alia Armstrong
Danae Dyer

High Jump
Charity Hufnagel
Vashti Cunningham

Pole Vault
Chloe Timberg
Jessica Mercier

Long Jump
Jasmine Moore
Monaé Nicols

Triple Jump
Jasmine Moore
Ryann Porter

Shot Put
Chase Jackson
Abria Smith

Pentathlon
Anna Hall
Taliyah Brooks

Women’s 4x400m & Mixed Relay Pool
Abigail Glynn
Shamier Little
Paris Peoples
Sara Reifenrath
Taiya Shelby
Brianna White

Men’s Roster
60m
Jordan Anthony
Trayvon Bromell

400m
Khaleb McRae
Chris Robinson

800m
Cooper Lutkenhaus
Sean Dolan

1500m
Nathan Green
Luke Houser

3000m
Cole Hocker
Yared Nuguse

60mH
Dylan Beard
Trey Cunningham

Pole Vault
Zach Bradford
Chris Nilsen

Long Jump
Steffin McCarter
Jeremiah Davis

Triple Jump
Russell Robinson

Shot Put
Jordan Geist
Roger Steen
Josh Awotunde

Heptathlon
Kyle Garland
Heath Baldwin

Men’s 4x400m & Mixed Relay Pool
Elija Godwin
Steven McElroy
Jevon O’Bryant
Justin Robinson
Demarius Smith
TJ Tomlyanovich

Track &amp; Field: USA Indoor Championships
2026 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships Results
Results from the 2026 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships in Staten Island, New York.