USA Track and Field roster for World Indoor Championships headlined by Olympic medalists

Olympic gold medalist Cole Hocker leads a 57-athlete U.S. roster for next week’s World Indoor Track and Field Championships in Poland.

Worlds air live from March 20-22 on Peacock.

Hocker, the Olympic 1500m champion and world outdoor 5000m champion, made the team by winning the 3000m at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships two weeks ago.

Hocker is already one of two Americans to win global titles at 1500m and 5000m along with Bernard Lagat. At world indoors, he can join Lagat as the only Americans to win global titles at 1500m, 3000m and 5000m.

The U.S. team for world indoors also includes world heptathlon champion Anna Hall, who will try to become the second American to win a world title in the five-event pentathlon after Le Shundra Nathan in 1999.

Chase Jackson, a two-time world outdoor champion in the shot put, goes for her first indoor title after taking silver or bronze at the last three editions.

The men’s roster also includes Olympic 1500m Yared Nuguse joining Hocker in the 3000m after taking runner-up to Hocker at indoor nationals.

Cooper Lutkenhaus, who last year at age 16 became the youngest American to compete at an outdoor worlds, will again compete in the 800m at indoor worlds after taking the national title in the event.

In the sprints, the U.S. is led by Jacious Sears and Jordan Anthony, each coming off their first national titles.

Women’s Roster

60m

Jacious Sears

Jaslyn Gardner

400m

Rosey Effiong

Bailey Lear

800m

Addy Wiley

Valery Tobias

1500m

Nikki Hiltz

Gracie Morris

3000m

Emily Mackay

Margot Appleton

60mH

Alia Armstrong

Danae Dyer

High Jump

Charity Hufnagel

Vashti Cunningham

Pole Vault

Chloe Timberg

Jessica Mercier

Long Jump

Jasmine Moore

Monaé Nicols

Triple Jump

Jasmine Moore

Ryann Porter

Shot Put

Chase Jackson

Abria Smith

Pentathlon

Anna Hall

Taliyah Brooks

Women’s 4x400m & Mixed Relay Pool

Abigail Glynn

Shamier Little

Paris Peoples

Sara Reifenrath

Taiya Shelby

Brianna White

Men’s Roster

60m

Jordan Anthony

Trayvon Bromell

400m

Khaleb McRae

Chris Robinson

800m

Cooper Lutkenhaus

Sean Dolan

1500m

Nathan Green

Luke Houser

3000m

Cole Hocker

Yared Nuguse

60mH

Dylan Beard

Trey Cunningham

Pole Vault

Zach Bradford

Chris Nilsen

Long Jump

Steffin McCarter

Jeremiah Davis

Triple Jump

Russell Robinson

Shot Put

Jordan Geist

Roger Steen

Josh Awotunde

Heptathlon

Kyle Garland

Heath Baldwin

Men’s 4x400m & Mixed Relay Pool

Elija Godwin

Steven McElroy

Jevon O’Bryant

Justin Robinson

Demarius Smith

TJ Tomlyanovich