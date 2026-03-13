USA Track and Field roster for World Indoor Championships headlined by Olympic medalists
Olympic gold medalist Cole Hocker leads a 57-athlete U.S. roster for next week’s World Indoor Track and Field Championships in Poland.
Worlds air live from March 20-22 on Peacock.
Hocker, the Olympic 1500m champion and world outdoor 5000m champion, made the team by winning the 3000m at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships two weeks ago.
Hocker is already one of two Americans to win global titles at 1500m and 5000m along with Bernard Lagat. At world indoors, he can join Lagat as the only Americans to win global titles at 1500m, 3000m and 5000m.
The U.S. team for world indoors also includes world heptathlon champion Anna Hall, who will try to become the second American to win a world title in the five-event pentathlon after Le Shundra Nathan in 1999.
Chase Jackson, a two-time world outdoor champion in the shot put, goes for her first indoor title after taking silver or bronze at the last three editions.
The men’s roster also includes Olympic 1500m Yared Nuguse joining Hocker in the 3000m after taking runner-up to Hocker at indoor nationals.
Cooper Lutkenhaus, who last year at age 16 became the youngest American to compete at an outdoor worlds, will again compete in the 800m at indoor worlds after taking the national title in the event.
In the sprints, the U.S. is led by Jacious Sears and Jordan Anthony, each coming off their first national titles.
Women’s Roster
60m
Jacious Sears
Jaslyn Gardner
400m
Rosey Effiong
Bailey Lear
800m
Addy Wiley
Valery Tobias
1500m
Nikki Hiltz
Gracie Morris
3000m
Emily Mackay
Margot Appleton
60mH
Alia Armstrong
Danae Dyer
High Jump
Charity Hufnagel
Vashti Cunningham
Pole Vault
Chloe Timberg
Jessica Mercier
Long Jump
Jasmine Moore
Monaé Nicols
Triple Jump
Jasmine Moore
Ryann Porter
Shot Put
Chase Jackson
Abria Smith
Pentathlon
Anna Hall
Taliyah Brooks
Women’s 4x400m & Mixed Relay Pool
Abigail Glynn
Shamier Little
Paris Peoples
Sara Reifenrath
Taiya Shelby
Brianna White
Men’s Roster
60m
Jordan Anthony
Trayvon Bromell
400m
Khaleb McRae
Chris Robinson
800m
Cooper Lutkenhaus
Sean Dolan
1500m
Nathan Green
Luke Houser
3000m
Cole Hocker
Yared Nuguse
60mH
Dylan Beard
Trey Cunningham
Pole Vault
Zach Bradford
Chris Nilsen
Long Jump
Steffin McCarter
Jeremiah Davis
Triple Jump
Russell Robinson
Shot Put
Jordan Geist
Roger Steen
Josh Awotunde
Heptathlon
Kyle Garland
Heath Baldwin
Men’s 4x400m & Mixed Relay Pool
Elija Godwin
Steven McElroy
Jevon O’Bryant
Justin Robinson
Demarius Smith
TJ Tomlyanovich