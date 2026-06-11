How to watch USATF LA Grand Prix track and field meet

The USA Track and Field LA Grand Prix airs live on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The two-day meet — part of the USATF Tour series leading up to August’s USATF Outdoor Championships — is at Allyson Felix Field at the University of Southern California.

The meet starts Saturday with first set of Para and distance events. Sunday races range from the 100m through the 3000m, plus field events. The full schedule is here.

USATF LA Grand Prix Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Platform Saturday 9:20 p.m. USATF.TV Sunday 4-6 p.m. NBC, Peacock

Meet headliners include Olympic gold medalists Masai Russell and Tara Davis-Woodhall, who are both entered in the 100m hurdles.

On May 23, Russell clocked 12.14 seconds, the second-fastest time in history and just two hundredths off the world record of 12.12 set by Nigerian Tobi Amusan in 2022.

Davis-Woodhall, the Olympic long jump gold medalist, ventured back into the 100m hurdles this year — the only year in the four-year Olympic cycle without an Olympics or World Outdoor Championships and thus an opportune time to try something different. She’s also competing in the long jump on Sunday for the first time in 2026.

Sha’Carri Richardson headlines the women’s 100m, her first time contesting the event since placing fifth at last September’s World Championships. Sunday’s field also includes fellow American Cambrea Sturgis, who in April ran 10.92 for the 100m and a personal best 21.93 for the 200m.

The men’s 100m features Letsile Tebogo of Botswana and American Kenny Bednarek, who went one-two in the Olympic 200m.

Olympic 1500m gold medalist Cole Hocker races the 3000m, while Brit Josh Kerr, who took silver behind Hocker, moves down to the 800m and takes on 2019 World champion Donavan Brazier.

Other notables include Olympic gold medalists Valarie Sion (nee Allman, discus), Camryn Rogers (hammer throw) and Ethan Katzberg (hammer throw) and world champions Cordell Tinch (110m hurdles) and Chase Jackson (shot put).

In 2028, the Olympics return to Los Angeles with track and field at the LA Memorial Coliseum, the home of USC football as well as track and field at the 1932 and 1984 LA Games.

The 11-time Olympic medalist Felix announced on April 27 that she plans in 2027 to end a five-year retirement to bid for the 2028 Games in her hometown.