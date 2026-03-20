2026 World Indoor Track and Field Championships Results
Published March 20, 2026 02:38 PM
Results from the 2026 World Indoor Track and Field Championships from March 20-22 in Torun, Poland ...
Women’s High Jump
Gold: Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) -- 2.01 meters
Silver: Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) -- 1.99
Silver: Angelina Topic (SRB) -- 1.99
Women’s Shot Put
Gold: Chase Jackson (USA) -- 20.14 meters
Silver: Sarah Mitton (CAN) -- 19.78
Bronze: Axelina Johansson (SWE) -- 19.75
The 2026 World Indoor Track and Field Championships air live on Peacock and NBCSN from Torun, Poland.