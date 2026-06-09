Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Christian Scott, Jordan Lawlar and Braden Montgomery

FANTASY BASEBALL WAIVER WIRE PICKUPS

Christian Scott (SP Mets): Rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues

Let’s go with a repeat for the first time this season. Scott was first recommended in this space on Apr. 28, when he was coming off a miserable season debut and was three-percent rostered in Yahoo. His subsequent four starts were decent, but they didn’t produce much fantasy value, as he threw only 18 1/3 innings between them and recorded no victories. However, his last three times out have seen pitch 5 2/3 scoreless innings twice and allowing one run over five innings once. He’s also picked up his first two wins in that span. He’s currently sporting a 2.50 ERA and a 26 percent strikeout rate.

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Scott, who missed last year after UCL surgery, has returned with a little extra velocity this season, averaging 95.5 mph with his fastball. He seems like he should be particularly tough on righties with his big sweeper, but he’s had terrific success against lefties thus far, limiting them to a .179 average and no homers in 84 at-bats. His cutter has been a factor there, but really, no one is doing much damage against his fastball. He’s given up a total of five singles and five doubles on the pitch through eight starts.

Eventually, lefties are going to have more success against Scott. His subpar splitter and lack of a traditional changeup will turn into an issue, and he’ll start giving up some homers. However, he should remain a legitimate middle-of-the-rotation starter with some extra fantasy value in a good situation in Queens. Even in 10-team leagues, he should be rostered at this point.

Jordan Lawlar (3B/OF Diamondbacks): Rostered in six percent of Yahoo leagues

Slated to play regularly in the Diamondbacks outfield at the beginning of the year, Lawlar lasted all of six games before a HBP left him with a fractured wrist. He’s getting close to returning now, having gone 2-for-8 in three games in the Arizona Complex League and 3-for-11 (with all of the hits going for extra bases) through three games with Triple-A Reno on a rehab assignment. Does he still have a spot awaiting him?

Jordan Lawlar rips a triple and would later come around to score on a wild pitch to put the aces within 1⃣ pic.twitter.com/59RNiXsksw — Reno Aces (@Aces) June 6, 2026

In the absence of Lawlar and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who returned from Tommy John surgery to make a brief cameo before hurting him hamstring and returning to the injured list, the Diamondbacks have promoted top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt and Tommy Troy to fill outfield vacancies. Waldschmidt has come in at .278/.321/.371 through 105 plate appearances while playing mostly center, and Troy is batting .275/.370/.400 in 46 plate appearance as the left fielder. Waldschmidt’s modest success is the product of a .435 BABIP that is unsustainable, but his 33 percent strikeout rate will certainly get better with time. Troy has shown a more polished approach with his 15 percent strikeout rate and 13 percent walk rate to date.

Lawlar earned his shot in part by hitting .333/.448/.604 in 59 plate appearances this spring. He’s also a lifetime .326/.413/.578 hitter in 94 career Triple-A games, and he’s younger than Troy and only a couple of months older than Waldschmidt. He deserves the long look that seemed promised to him at the start of the season. I’m a little nervous about whether it will happen, but his upside will still make him worth taking a chance on once he’s activated. Lawlar probably won’t hit for a particularly strong average, but he has four-category ability. He totaled 11 homers and 20 steals in just 63 Triple-A games last year. The D-backs can make room for everyone if they want. Bailing on Ildemaro Vargas, who has long since returned to pumpkin form, would help.

Braden Montgomery (OF White Sox): Rostered in eight percent of Yahoo leagues

The White Sox are just promoting a quality prospect every week at this point. Montgomery, who was selected 12th overall in the 2024 draft by the Red Sox and then traded in the Garrett Crochet deal, joined the team on Tuesday after hitting .313/.429/.606 in 27 games for Double-A Birmingham and .315/.417/.495 in 29 games for Triple-A Charlotte. Overall, the switch-hitter had 10 homers and five steals (in 11 attempts) in 56 games between the two levels.

Braden Montgomery blasts his 10th homer of the year, fourth at Triple-A 🚀



The @WhiteSox No. 2 prospect is slashing .299/.372/.486 in 27 games for @KnightsBaseball. pic.twitter.com/vojtm3ihap — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 6, 2026

Montgomery’s bat speed is impressive, particularly from the left side of the plate, and it’s easy to see him becoming a 25- or 30-homer guy in time. He’s been striking out 25 percent of the time in the minors, in part because he’s pretty patient and often finds himself in deep counts. Most likely, his K rate will spike to 30 percent or higher in his introduction to the minors. He also doesn’t really max out his power right now, too often hitting the ball on the ground. He’ll probably keep up his trend of strong BABIPs because he hits the ball plenty hard, but it might not be enough to lead to mixed-league value right away. It doesn’t help that he’s just not a skilled basestealer at this point of his career. Major league coaching could help there.

Picking up Montgomery wouldn’t be a terrible idea for those in 12-team leagues in need of an outfielder. He’s certainly not being called up to sit, and if he gets off to a fast start, the White Sox could wind up hitting fourth or fifth to help break up their lefties. He’s already hitting sixth against a righty tonight in his debut.

Waiver Wire Quick Hits

- Paul Goldschmidt is only 12 percent rostered despite playing regularly for the Yankees of late and hitting .274/.351/.526 on the season. He might return to being useless in shallow leagues if Giancarlo Stanton pulls off a comeback from his calf strain later this month, but he’s well worth playing right now.

- The Rockies are giving 24-year-old Cole Carrigg his first MLB promotion after placing Tyler Freeman on the concussion IL on Tuesday. There’s still good reason for skepticism about his bat, but he busted out on a big way at Triple-A Albuquerque, hitting .338/.414/.529, and he loves stealing bases; he was 30-for-37 in 57 games this year and 46-for-56 in 123 games in Double-A last year. There’s also plenty of room for him in the lineup right now with three outfielders on the IL. With three games in Coors and then three games in Vegas this weekend against the A’s, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to give him a shot.