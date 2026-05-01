 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Miami Marlins v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 1
Elaine Thompson-Herah
Elaine Thompson-Herah rebuilds after 2 years away from sprint competition
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner reaches Madrid Open final by beating Arthur Fils for 350th career victory

Top Clips

nbc_roto_katv2_260501.jpg
KAT was key in Knicks’ series win over Hawks
nbc_roto_reeves_260501.jpg
LAL needs Reaves at his best to avoid Game 6 loss
nbc_dps_timberwolvesnuggetsrecap_260501.jpg
Nuggets losing to Timberwolves was ‘embarrassing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Miami Marlins v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 1
Elaine Thompson-Herah
Elaine Thompson-Herah rebuilds after 2 years away from sprint competition
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner reaches Madrid Open final by beating Arthur Fils for 350th career victory

Top Clips

nbc_roto_katv2_260501.jpg
KAT was key in Knicks’ series win over Hawks
nbc_roto_reeves_260501.jpg
LAL needs Reaves at his best to avoid Game 6 loss
nbc_dps_timberwolvesnuggetsrecap_260501.jpg
Nuggets losing to Timberwolves was ‘embarrassing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hawks-Knicks Game 6 was 'one for the ages'

May 1, 2026 01:27 PM
Dan Patrick unpacks the Knicks' series-sealing win against the Hawks, explaining why this was the most interesting blowout he's ever seen.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_timberwolvesnuggetsrecap_260501.jpg
08:26
Nuggets losing to Timberwolves was ‘embarrassing’
nbc_dps_dpondraymondgreen_260501.jpg
04:39
Explaining why Kerr didn’t ‘hinder’ Green
nbc_dps_jasonkiddinterview_260430.jpg
19:38
Kidd: Mavs’ star Flagg will be a Hall-of-Famer
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_260430.jpg
09:03
Chamblee breaks down latest surrounding LIV Golf
nbc_dps_jamalcrawfordtinterview_260429.jpg
17:08
Crawford compares how MJ, Wembanyama changed NBA
nbc_dps_marchmadnessexpansion_260429.jpg
12:32
Is NCAA Tournament expansion a good idea?
nbc_dps_newnbadraftlotteryproposal_260429.jpg
05:28
Unpacking NBA’s new draft lottery proposal
nbc_dps_albertbreertinterview_260429.jpg
15:57
Breer: Russini situation will follow Vrabel
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260428.jpg
20:50
Miller on Magic’s 3-1 lead, Nuggets win game five
nbc_dps_dponcooperflagg_260428.jpg
09:42
Flagg beats out Knueppel to win Rookie of the Year
nbc_dps_danwetzelinterview_260428.jpg
07:05
Inside the Sorsby gambling scandal
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_260427.jpg
13:24
Simms: Rams taking Simpson was ‘a head-scratcher’
nbc_dps_dpondiegopavia_260427.jpg
07:39
Patrick: Pavia ‘too much of a headline’ to draft
nbc_dps_cooperflaggkonknueppel_260410.jpg
06:30
Patrick: Flagg should win ROY over Knueppel
nbc_dps_docriversinterview_260410.jpg
12:42
Rivers: ‘Losing is no fun for anyone’
nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_260409.jpg
14:29
Hurley: Being proud overrides disappointment
nbc_dps_daverobertsinterview_260409.jpg
10:02
Roberts: ABS system keeps everyone accountable
nbc_dps_scottvanpeltinterview_260409.jpg
06:13
Van Pelt: Golf lingo becomes ‘second nature’
nbc_dps_robmanfredinterview_260408.jpg
13:37
Manfred: ABS reactions ‘overwhelmingly positive’
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_260408.jpg
14:54
Chamblee talks Masters storylines, Tiger’s future
nbc_dps_ianeagleinterview_260406.jpg
17:51
May the ‘architect’ for Michigan’s quick success
nbc_dps_rayalleninterview_260406.jpg
14:16
Allen explains why Hurley’s coaching style works
nbc_dps_dpongenoauriemma_260406.jpg
08:41
Patrick ‘embarrassed’ for Auriemma
nbc_dps_guyfieriinterview_260406.jpg
10:10
Fieri talks recovery from quad muscle ‘explosion’
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_260403.jpg
14:14
Riddick: Mendoza physically a franchise QB
nbc_dps_kirkcousinsfernandomendoza_260402.jpg
14:44
Why signing Cousins is the smart move for Raiders
nbc_dps_jeremyfowlerinterview_260402.jpg
12:18
Fowler: Raiders land ‘best option’ in Cousins
nbc_dps_dponwemby_260402.jpg
09:54
The age of Wembanyama is already here
nbc_dps_dponpukanacua_260402.jpg
06:05
The issues are adding up for Nacua
nbc_nba_dps_izzocoaching_260401.jpg
01:54
Izzo had serious talks with PHX about coaching job

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_reeves_260501.jpg
01:13
LAL needs Reaves at his best to avoid Game 6 loss
nbc_roto_adley_260502.jpg
01:28
Rutschman putting up ‘star caliber’ statistics
nbc_roto_kurtz_260502.jpg
01:37
Kurtz’s walk numbers show ‘discipline’ at plate
nbc_roto_woodruff_260502.jpg
02:00
How does Woodruff’s velocity dip impact Brewers?
nbc_bet_spursminv2_260501.jpg
02:07
Spurs-Wolves ‘one of the toughest series to bet’
nbc_bet_76ersbos_260501.jpg
01:49
Can 76ers keep Game 7 vs. Celtics close?
nbc_horse_derbypick5_260501.jpg
02:13
2026 Kentucky Derby Pick 5 best bet
nbc_bet_magicpistons_260501.jpg
01:35
Lean on under for Pistons vs. Magic Game 6
nbc_bte_redsox_260501.jpg
01:28
Don’t hit ‘panic button’ with Red Sox yet
nbc_horse_oaksderbydoub_260501.jpg
01:45
Oaks-Derby Double could be Brown, Mott combo
nbc_pft_campbell_260501.jpg
05:16
Campbell’s longevity ‘worthy of being remembered’
nbc_pft_minhostingdraft_260501.jpg
04:00
MIN reportedly ‘clear favorite’ to host 2028 draft
nbc_pft_zuckerburgseahawks_260501.jpg
06:36
Report: Zuckerberg considering bid to own Seahawks
nbc_pft_ginsburg_260501.jpg
06:54
Report: Athletic all-hands call addressed Russini
nbc_pft_russiniside_260501.jpg
13:55
Holley: Russini holds all the cards in Vrabel saga
nbc_pft_deshaunwatsonqb1_260501.jpg
04:52
Is Watson on track for CLE QB1 role by default?
nbc_pft_bradyaikman_260501.jpg
07:22
Comparing Brady, Aikman conflicts of interest
nbc_pft_brownsnewstadium_260501.jpg
03:43
Browns trying to ‘sell the public’ on new stadium
nbc_pft_bradyconflict_260501.jpg
08:56
Brady conflict of interest with Fox still a factor
nbc_pft_bradyapproach_260501.jpg
05:51
Holley ‘surprised’ by Brady’s approach with LV
nbc_pft_spytekbrady_260501.jpg
08:39
Florio: Brady ‘knows he’s not suited’ to run team
nbc_pft_bradysay_260501.jpg
12:10
How much say does Brady really have with Raiders?
nbc_nba_knicksrunvsatl_260430.jpg
02:01
HLs: Knicks unleash 39-4 run to eliminate Hawks
nbc_nba_mannixhit_v2_260430.jpg
14:17
Knicks show Hawks are missing ‘that one big piece’
nbc_nba_knickspostgameanalysis_260430.jpg
03:12
Towns ‘in attack mode’ after Knicks crush Hawks
nbc_nba_pgpostgameintv_260430.jpg
05:04
George: 76ers played with ‘no pressure’ in Game 6
nbc_nba_bosphi_260430.jpg
01:57
Highlights: 76ers pull away vs BOS to force Game 7
nbc_nba_sixerspostgame_260430.jpg
01:59
Celtics ‘in a world of trouble’ after Game 6 loss
nbc_nba_bosphi_digitalhit_260430.jpg
01:16
76ers have Celtics in a funk after forcing Game 7
nbc_nba_maxeypostgameintv_260430.jpg
01:27
Maxey after Game 6 win: ‘It starts on defense’