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Matthew Berry
,
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MLB Injury Report: Elly De La Cruz goes down with hamstring strain, lat issue delays Garrett Crochet’s return
Jorge Montanez
,
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Simms' 2026 QB Countdown: Matthew Stafford
June 2, 2026 10:00 AM
Matthew Stafford comes in at No. 5 in Simms' QB Countdown following an MVP season, and he continues to display a lethal ability to throw the football with an "all time arm."
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