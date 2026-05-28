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Jackie Powell
,
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,
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,
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MLB owners have proposed a salary cap for the first time since baseball’s 1994-95 strike
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Votto: Ohtani's season could be MLB's best ever
May 28, 2026 02:57 PM
Joey Votto catches up with Dan Patrick about his post-MLB life, reflecting on his worldwide travels, Shohei Ohtani's greatness, the possibility of a salary cap, and much more.
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