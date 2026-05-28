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WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty
WNBA Notebook: How teams are adjusting to developmental players, freedom of movement rules
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Red Sox place Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation
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MLB owners have proposed a salary cap for the first time since baseball’s 1994-95 strike

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Jones needs to be ready in Week 1 for Colts WRs
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Who could potentially step into GB backfield?

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Votto: Ohtani's season could be MLB's best ever

May 28, 2026 02:57 PM
Joey Votto catches up with Dan Patrick about his post-MLB life, reflecting on his worldwide travels, Shohei Ohtani's greatness, the possibility of a salary cap, and much more.

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