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Spurs were 'relentless' against OKC in Game 1

May 19, 2026 11:52 AM
Dan Patrick shares his takeaways from Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, analyzing how the San Antonio Spurs were "relentless" behind Victor Wembanyama and Dylan Harper.

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