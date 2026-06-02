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Alexander Zverev would never trade his Olympic gold for a Grand Slam title
Associated Press
,
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,
Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski wins the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Marta Kostyuk and Mirra Andreeva set up Ukraine-Russia clash in French Open semifinals
Associated Press
,
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Brown can be a top 12 fantasy WR after trade to NE
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Breaking down the blockbuster Garrett trade
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De La Cruz lands on 10-day IL with hamstring
June 2, 2026 01:37 PM
The Cincinnati Reds have placed star shortstop Elly De La Cruz on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain.
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