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,
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Associated Press
,
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Rockies vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 21
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,
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Soto is back to ‘business as usual’ at the plate
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Ewing feels part of the Knicks' ECF run
May 21, 2026 12:52 PM
Patrick Ewing joins the Dan Patrick Show to talk about the New York Knicks' current postseason run, comparing Victor Wembanyama to Ralph Sampson and more.
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