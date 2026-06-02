 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev would never trade his Olympic gold for a Grand Slam title
Zach Werenski
Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski wins the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman
Marta Kostyuk
Marta Kostyuk and Mirra Andreeva set up Ukraine-Russia clash in French Open semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_roto_brown_260602.jpg
Brown can be a top 12 fantasy WR after trade to NE
MylesGarrett6-2DLSSS.jpg
Garrett trade shows that Rams are ‘all-in’
nbc_dps_mylesgarretttrade_260602.jpg
Breaking down the blockbuster Garrett trade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev would never trade his Olympic gold for a Grand Slam title
Zach Werenski
Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski wins the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman
Marta Kostyuk
Marta Kostyuk and Mirra Andreeva set up Ukraine-Russia clash in French Open semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_roto_brown_260602.jpg
Brown can be a top 12 fantasy WR after trade to NE
MylesGarrett6-2DLSSS.jpg
Garrett trade shows that Rams are ‘all-in’
nbc_dps_mylesgarretttrade_260602.jpg
Breaking down the blockbuster Garrett trade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Latz thriving in closer role for Rangers

June 2, 2026 01:43 PM
Jacob Latz has impressed since moving to the Texas Rangers' bullpen, earning eight saves in 10 appearances since starting his role as closer.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_reynolds_260602.jpg
01:30
Reynolds putting together a solid season
nbc_roto_delacruz_260602.jpg
01:49
De La Cruz lands on 10-day IL with hamstring
nbc_roto_durran_260601.jpg
01:46
Duran someone to add amid hot streak for Red Sox
nbc_roto_murakami_260601.jpg
01:46
Murakami’s injury a ‘big blow’ to White Sox lineup
nbc_roto_griffin_260601.jpg
01:40
Pirates’ Griffin not expected to be out long
nbc_roto_mead_260601.jpg
01:54
Mead taking advantage of playing time with Nats
nbc_roto_bluejaysplayoffs_260601.jpg
01:33
Analyzing Blue Jays’ odds to make the playoffs
winn_mpx.jpg
01:59
HLs: Cardinals take crucial series from Cubs
nbc_mlb_wynnintv_260531.jpg
01:08
Cards’ Winn: ‘I like where we stand’ in NL Central
digital_mpx.jpg
02:05
Pujols: 2026 Cardinals are ‘for real’
nbc_mlb_pujolshit_260531.jpg
50
Pujols has chance to make history in Cooperstown
nbc_mlb_breggybomb_260531.jpg
58
Bregman crushes solo shot into Cardinals’ bullpen
OZZIE_MPX.jpg
03:26
HOFer Smith reflects on Cardinals-Cubs rivalry
BOOTH_HIT_MPX.jpg
01:41
Orioles’ impressive homestand can ‘propel them’
TWO_MIN_SITE_HL_MPX.jpg
02:11
HLs: Bradish, Cowser power Orioles past Blue Jays
nbc_mlb_cowserhr_260531.jpg
01:12
Cowser caps O’s huge third with three-run blast
nbc_mlb_alonsoint_260531o.jpg
01:27
Alonso emerging as leader in first season with O’s
nbc_roto_jones_260529.jpg
01:55
Pirates’ Jones to make season debut vs Twins
nbc_roto_webb_260529.jpg
01:40
Giants’ Webb off IL, will start vs Rockies
nbc_roto_arrighetti_260529.jpg
02:00
Will Astros’ Arrighetti’s strong season continue?
nbc_roto_sanchez_260528.jpg
01:43
Inside Sanchez’s historic May with Phillies
nbc_roto_bazzana_260528.jpg
01:39
Bazzana thriving as Guardians’ leadoff hitter
nbc_roto_ohtani_260528.jpg
01:50
Ohtani emerging as legitimate Cy Young contender
nbc_bte_nlcy_260528.jpg
02:01
Sanchez the ‘rightful’ favorite for NL Cy Young
nbc_mlb_ccbaseballsupersitions_260527.jpg
02:58
Sabathia digs into baseball superstitions
WHITE_SOX_MPX.jpg
06:50
White Sox can ‘make some noise’ in AL Central
KNICKS_MPX.jpg
02:14
Sabathia on NYK’s run: NYC is a ‘basketball city’
nbc_mlb_cccubsv2_260527.jpg
02:01
Cubs’ streaky season raises major questions
BRAVES_MPX.jpg
03:43
MLB-best Braves ‘doing everything right’
JUDGE_MPX.jpg
03:13
NYY are only AL team in top five of power rankings

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_brown_260602.jpg
01:28
Brown can be a top 12 fantasy WR after trade to NE
MylesGarrett6-2DLSSS.jpg
06:35
Garrett trade shows that Rams are ‘all-in’
nbc_dps_mylesgarretttrade_260602.jpg
05:09
Breaking down the blockbuster Garrett trade
nbc_wnba_nbafinalstalk_260602.jpg
02:58
Miller, Bird, Robinson make their NBA Finals picks
nbc_roto_laporta_260602.jpg
01:30
How to approach LaPorta’s uncertain injury status
brunson.jpg
13:52
Brunson combines IQ and footwork to be potent
nbc_dps_chetdiscussion_260602.jpg
06:09
Patrick: If I’m OKC, I’m holding onto Holmgren
nbc_bte_belmontstakes_260602.jpg
02:11
Renegade opens as favorite to win Belmont Stakes
nbc_bte_ramsfutures_260602.jpg
03:21
Rams stark favorite in NFC West after Garrett deal
nbc_bte_worldcupchamp_260602.jpg
02:28
How to bet the 2026 World Cup futures market
nbc_bte_knicksspurs_260602.jpg
03:07
Bet Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Finals with low spread
nbc_csu_mattstaffordV2_260601.jpg
06:59
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Matthew Stafford
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_260601.jpg
06:25
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Caleb Williams
nbc_csu_justinherbertV2_260601.jpg
07:02
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Justin Herbert
nbc_pft_donaldconvo_260602.jpg
09:50
Would Donald actually make a comeback to Rams?
nbc_pft_garrettcontract_260602.jpg
05:21
Will Garrett want a new contract with the Rams?
nbc_pft_garrettimpact_260602.jpg
09:30
How the Garrett trade impacts both Rams and Browns
nbc_pft_patspovbrown_260602.jpg
03:06
Brown is an exciting addition to Patriots’ offense
nbc_pft_gonzalezskipsota_260602.jpg
10:16
Gonzalez skipping Pats’ OTAs amid contract dispute
nbc_pft_wilsoncbs_260602.jpg
06:48
Wilson reportedly joining CBS as NFL analyst
nbc_pft_giantswrconvo_260602.jpg
01:43
Report: Three new Giants WRs signed minimums
nbc_pft_garrettdealreporting_260602.jpg
08:28
Garrett trade could be a ‘win-win’ for both sides
nbc_pft_eaglespovbrown_260602.jpg
11:49
Why the Eagles knew it was time to trade Brown
nbc_pft_patswrconvo_260602.jpg
04:17
What Brown trade means for Patriots’ WRs
nbc_pft_garrettnews_260602.jpg
10:31
Why did Browns decide to trade Garrett to Rams?
nbc_pft_brownvgarrett_260602.jpg
01:43
Does Garrett or Brown trade have bigger impact?
nbc_pft_versetrade_260602.jpg
03:20
Verse can be a ‘foundational player’ for Browns
nbc_pft_giantstrade_260602.jpg
06:11
Giants sign OBJ, Smith-Schuster and Berrios
Screenshot_2026-06-02_092417_copy.jpg
05:10
Breaking down Deegan’s 450MX debut at Pala
Screenshot_2026-06-02_092336_copy.jpg
11:54
Jett ‘comfortable to race’ despite showing limp