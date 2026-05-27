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Watch Now

Thunder's foul-baiting an 'unfortunate' storyline

May 27, 2026 09:53 AM
Dan Patrick and the Danettes react to the Oklahoma City Thunder's Game 5 win over the San Antonio Spurs to go up 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals.

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