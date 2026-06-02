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Watch Now

Breaking down the blockbuster Garrett trade

June 2, 2026 02:25 PM
Dan Patrick dives into the blockbuster Myles Garrett trade between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, examining what both teams received in the deal.

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