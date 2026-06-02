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Rams stark favorite in NFC West after Garrett deal

June 2, 2026 12:52 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how the Los Angeles Rams trading for Myles Garrett changes LA's divisional, conference and Super Bowl chances.

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