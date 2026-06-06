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Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women's Open, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of play at the 2026 U.S. Women's Open, taking place at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
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Korda played ‘relaxed’ golf to rebound at Riviera
Korda played 'relaxed' golf to rebound at Riviera
Nelly Korda shares how she was able to bounce back at the U.S. Women's Open on Friday, where she climbed up the leaderboards after an underwhelming start on Thursday.
How Yin navigated nerves to produce strong Round 2
How Yin navigated nerves to produce strong Round 2
Despite feeling "a lot of stress" on the course on Friday, Ruoning Yin felt that the pressure was a "privilege" after walking away as the co-leader of the U.S. Women's Open ahead of the weekend.
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women's Open, Round 1
Watch highlights from the opening round of play at the 2026 U.S. Women's Open, taking place at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
Korda loving life on and off the course
Korda loving life on and off the course
After her third win of the season, Nelly Korda describes the great time she's having and the honor of being mentioned among all-time greats.
Korda ‘feeling really good’, leads Chevron
Korda 'feeling really good', leads Chevron
Nelly Korda addresses the media after ending the second round of the Chevron Championship at the top of the leaderboard, talking about how her game is holding up and more.
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 4
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the LPGA's Chevron Championship at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the LPGA's Chevron Championship at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the LPGA's Chevron Championship at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 1
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 1
Watch highlights from the opening round of the LPGA's Chevron Championship at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.