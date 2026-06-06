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Golden Tempo wins the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes after winning the Kentucky Derby
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Lachlan Turner sweeps Hangtown WMX, but the competition is closing

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 6, 2026 06:34 PM

RANCHO CORDOVA, California: Lachlan Turner swept the two Hangtown Classic motos, but her path to the top of the podium was filled with rocks. She crashed in the first moto on Friday and had to ride through the field before passing Charli Cannon on the last lap.

Cannon had the lead once more in Saturday’s Moto 2, but she stalled her bike on the early in the race and gave up a five-second lead. Along with a one position penalty for accelerating off track, Cannon finished second overall with a 3-2.

After losing two positions, Cannon pressed. She passed Mikayla Nielsen and quickly closed the gap on Turner. The two leaders swapped the lead before Turner gained an advantage when Cannon landed hard on a tabletop and lost momentum.

WMX 2026 Rd 01 Hangtown Taylah McCutcheon leads Mikayla Nielsen.jpg
WMX Rookie Taylah McCutcheon comes out of the gate fast in Hangtown
Taylah McCutcheon finished fourth in her WMX debut in Moto 1 of the Hangtown Classic.
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Mikayla Nielsen finished 2-3 and was scored third overall.

Veteran Jordan Jarvis passed rookie Taylah McCutcheon with a minute and a half on the clock. Jarvis had bike issues all weekend and campaigned on a Yamaha that was cobbled together from two separate bikes. She was disappointed with fifth on Friday and only slightly happier on Saturday with a fourth.

The rookie contender McCullough finished fourth and fifth in the two motos to score a solid top-five overall.

The competition through the field closed the gap on defending champion Turner as Pipe Bell earned her first career holeshot before crashing on Lap 1.

Moto 1 Results
Moto 2 Results
Overall Results