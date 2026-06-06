WMX Rookie Taylah McCutcheon comes out of the gate fast in Hangtown

RANCHO CORDOVA, California: Riders in the Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX) will be looking over their shoulders this year as Taylah McCullough, fresh from Australia, learns to deal with the heat of an American summer and the rising competition level of her competitors.

They won’t be looking over their shoulders long, however, because McCullough is destined to lead some laps in the 11 remaining motos that make up the 2026 WMX Championship.

In her first outing in the American series, McCullough surged out of the gate fast. She was second fastest in the first practice session on Friday, qualified third, and ran among the top three for several laps to begin Moto 1 of the Hangtown Classic.

“I think it was a good debut race,” McCullough told NBC Sports after narrowly missing the podium in his first start. “I definitely got a little bit tired. I had one of my contact lenses fall out too, which didn’t help my situation. The heat’s different compared to Aussie, so yeah, it was hard, but for a first race, it was good. I was in that top two three for those first few laps, which was awesome. Then, I kind of had nothing towards the end, but it’s right. We learned it was a good learning moto.”

McCullough finished fourth after running as high as second during the 12-minute, plus one lap moto.

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McCullough is the latest of several Australian and New Zealand racers to come to America. Christi Cannon made her debut last year, and despite having a severely injured finger at the beginning of the season, she was one of eventual champion Lachlan Turner’s closest competitors.

Add Mikayla Nielsen to the list, and those three ladies were consistently battling for the podium in 2025. Based on her initial speed, McCullough will easily make this a four-rider battle.

“Our level of competition’s just growing bigger and bigger each year,” McCullough said. “It’s cool to be racing the top three girls nearly every race, because all of us do Australia and America, so it’s cool to be able to race them constantly.”

Hangtown is a track known for its hairpin turns. Losing a contact lens early in the race inhibited McCullough’s depth perception notably, but it could not keep her from finishing fourth in the moto.

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Hangtown is also known for its hot temperatures, and while the low 90s were moderate by local standards, the humidity accompanying it drained all of the riders. McCullough was no exception.

“The more time I spend over here, the more I’ll get used to [the weather],” a visibly gassed McCullough said. “I’ll just take each day as it is.”

With Synchrony as a new title sponsor this year, every round featured with one moto on Peacock.tv between the first and second motos of the men’s program, and the heightened awareness that all women’s sports are achieving, this is a great time to race in America.

Recently Turner, Nielsen, and many of the WMX riders competed in Australia during the American off-season. McCullough was already watching them, but racing against them in the Australian Women’s Championship, which was also Round 1 of the Oceanic Cup, solidified her commitment.

“I raced them at Wonthaggi,” McCullough said. “I didn’t have a great round. I fractured my sacrum, which was hard, so I couldn’t really go off that. But then, yeah, so I came into this round just to see where I am, and then qualifying was good, so I knew I was close. I just couldn’t hold it.

“You see them race on TV and yeah, and the competition level of racing over here is so much bigger. You obviously just follow where it’s bigger and where it’s better and just keep continuing doing that.”

McCullough will line up again on Saturday at Hangtown to complete the first round of the 2026 WMX Series and continue her quest to replace Turner, Nielsen, and Cannon on the podium.