Women’s Pro Motocross 2026 season gets underway in Hangtown

The third season of the Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX) will be unlike any seen before as the competition closes in on defending champion Lachlan Turner this week at Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California.

This season will once again consist of six rounds with three contested early in the year and three at the end, in order to make a more economic grouping of the races. In addition, the WMX riders will race in the SuperMotocross World Championship Finale on September 26, in a non-points paying exhibition.

“The 2026 WMX season is the most anticipated in the history of women’s motocross,” said Christina Denney, WMX Series Director. “A groundbreaking year awaits with unprecedented support from Synchrony, more than $150,000 in [manufacturer’s] contingency, and the deepest field of talent ever assembled. All of which will culminate in a special showcase at the SMX World Championship Final.

“While Lala Turner will once again be the one to beat this summer, her list of challengers continues to grow with the addition of new talent from around the world. It will be exciting to watch the action unfold with more eyes on the WMX than ever before.”

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The 2026 season will continue to showcase a two moto format, but unlike the men who pack the action into one day, one of these motos will be held on Friday. The second moto for the WMX series will be held on Saturday between the first and second motos of the men’s format, which means that every overall winner will be featured on Peacock.tv.

Last year, a fortuitous circumstance in the third round of the WMX series at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado, forced the women to move their motos to Saturday for the first time in conjunction with a Pro Motocross National, and the response from the fans was overwhelmingly supportive as they watched Turner defeat Charli Cannon, then in her first season of WMX competition.

When the series returned at the end of the season, the ladies became a fixture of Saturday afternoons.

Cannon returns this year on the QuadLock Honda and with a year under her belt, she is going to provide even greater competition for Turner. Cannon was victorious in one of the three motos that comprised last year’s season finale in Budds Creek. Cannon also won the first moto of the Unadilla National and finished second in Moto 2 before losing to Turner on a tiebreaker.

Mikayla Nielsen was the only rider to defeat Turner last year, when she finished second in Moto 1 and won Moto 2 of the season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.