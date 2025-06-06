Women’s Pro Motocross (WMX) Round 3 moved to Saturday in Thunder Valley, broadcast on Peacock

LAKEWOOD, Colorado: Heavy rain on Thursday and persistent moisture throughout Friday forced the movement of Round 3 of the Women’s Pro Motocross (WMX) series to Saturday. The round will be shortened to one moto, which will follow the men’s program.

The silver lining to the rain showers is that Peacock decided to broadcast the moto live, immediately following the 250 Class Moto 2, which was to be the final race of the afternoon. To accommodate live network coverage on NBC, the order of the men’s program was reorganized to allow the 450 division to ride first.

The WMX program will include one practice session of 10 minutes following the consultation races at approximately 1:55 p.m. ET. Staging for the single moto will occur at 6:30 p.m. ET with the gate drop scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The moto will be 15 minutes, plus one lap.

“Without having the rain delay and cancelation [of Friday’s sessions], I don’t know that [the debut on Peacock] would have happened this year,” WMX coordinator Christina Denny told NBC Sports. “I’m so happy that MX Sports, Bondo [lead producer Chris Bond], Peacock, and NBC Sports are going to give us this opportunity.”

Thunder Valley Motocross Park reconfigured some of the turns for the 2025 Nationals, leaving those sections of the track particularly vulnerable to developing heavy ruts, so the decision to cancel all on-track activity was made to preserve the course.

After sweeping Round 2 at Hangtown Motocross Park last week, Lachlan Turner holds a six-point lead over Round 1 winner Mikayla Nielsen.

“It’s pretty cool to be on TV,” Turner said. “I can watch it later.”

