USA Swimming National Championships - Day 3
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented By Acer 2025 - Round One
Elizabeth Szokol birdies first five holes, shares lead at ShopRite LPGA Classic
77:47 cars at Michigan.jpg
Even with reminders nearby, Michigan is a chance for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., team to move ahead

oly_sww100br_katedouglassv2_250606.jpg
Douglass holds off King to win 100m breaststroke
oly_swm400f_rexmaurer_250606.jpg
Maurer sets U.S. Open record in 400m freestyle
oly_sww400f_katieledecky_250606.jpg
Ledecky wins national title in 400m freestyle

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Women’s Pro Motocross (WMX) Round 3 moved to Saturday in Thunder Valley, broadcast on Peacock

  By
  Dan Beaver,
  By
  Dan Beaver
  
Published June 6, 2025 07:43 PM

LAKEWOOD, Colorado: Heavy rain on Thursday and persistent moisture throughout Friday forced the movement of Round 3 of the Women’s Pro Motocross (WMX) series to Saturday. The round will be shortened to one moto, which will follow the men’s program.

The silver lining to the rain showers is that Peacock decided to broadcast the moto live, immediately following the 250 Class Moto 2, which was to be the final race of the afternoon. To accommodate live network coverage on NBC, the order of the men’s program was reorganized to allow the 450 division to ride first.

The WMX program will include one practice session of 10 minutes following the consultation races at approximately 1:55 p.m. ET. Staging for the single moto will occur at 6:30 p.m. ET with the gate drop scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The moto will be 15 minutes, plus one lap.

“Without having the rain delay and cancelation [of Friday’s sessions], I don’t know that [the debut on Peacock] would have happened this year,” WMX coordinator Christina Denny told NBC Sports. “I’m so happy that MX Sports, Bondo [lead producer Chris Bond], Peacock, and NBC Sports are going to give us this opportunity.”

Thunder Valley Motocross Park reconfigured some of the turns for the 2025 Nationals, leaving those sections of the track particularly vulnerable to developing heavy ruts, so the decision to cancel all on-track activity was made to preserve the course.

After sweeping Round 2 at Hangtown Motocross Park last week, Lachlan Turner holds a six-point lead over Round 1 winner Mikayla Nielsen.

“It’s pretty cool to be on TV,” Turner said. “I can watch it later.”

