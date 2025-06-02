Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Hangtown: Jett Lawrence wins overall, Eli Tomac Moto 1

The potential for a perfect season came to a rapid end in Moto 1 of the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California, after a slow start and excessive heat relegated Jett Lawrence to a third-place finish, but he surged to the top of the leaderboard in Moto 2 and earned the overall victory with a 3-1.

The Moto 1 loss was one of the few times Jett has been beaten in head-to-head Pro Motocross competition, and the third time he lost a moto on this track. A hard crash in the 2024 Hangtown race dropped Lawrence to 24th in Moto 1, and the effect of that accident contributed to a sixth-place finish in Moto 2. He rebounded immediately to score the overall victory in the next three rounds with four moto wins and a pair of second-place results.

Aaron Plessinger lost track of the time on the clock late in the first moto and slowed, allowing Eli Tomac to blast past. Once he realized his mistake, the lost momentum was enough to put him in the clutches of third-place Jett. He was fortunate to fend off the 2023 Motocross champion and finish second in Moto 1. A third-place finish in Moto 2 after a fierce contest with Hunter Lawrence gave him the second position in the overall standings.

Justin Cooper replicated his career-best moto finish in the second race of the Hangtown Motocross Classic, but a fourth-place result cost enough points to relegate him to third in the overall standings. Cooper finished third in two rounds last year, at Thunder Valley and Spring Creek.

As well as Moto 1 went for Tomac, the second race was the polar opposite. He got bumped coming out of the gate and entered Turn 1 in last place. Tomac charged through the field and was challenging for fifth with a realistic opportunity of catching up to second-place Cooper when he tucked a wheel and crashed. Tomac remounted in 12th, regained three positions to finish ninth, but the damage was done. He missed the podium by two positions (about 16 seconds) on the track.

Hunter was part of last week’s incredible podium that featured three riders returning from injury, but the effects of his shoulder problems in Supercross may not be completely gone. He rode well and swept the top five, but results of fifth in Moto 1 and fourth in Moto 2 combined to place him fifth overall in the standings.

Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 2, Hangtown Watch highlights from the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California.

Cooper Webb finished seventh in both motos, earning 30 points, which allowed him to maintain his combined SuperMotocross League lead. Missing the race after the effects of his hard Round 1 crash dropped Chase Sexton to a 17-point deficit for the top seeding entering the playoffs.

Here are the 450 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 2 at Hangtown in Rancho Cordova, California:

Overall Results

Moto 1

Moto 2

450 MX Rider Points

450 SuperMotocross Points

Manufacturer Points

1. Jett Lawrence, Honda [3-1]

2. Aaron Plessinger, KTM [2-3]

3. Justin Cooper, Yamaha [4-2]

4. Eli Tomac, Yamaha [1-9]

5. Hunter Lawrence, Honda [5-4]

6. Cooper Webb, Yamaha [7-7]

7. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna [6-8]

8. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki [9-6]

9. Jorge Prado, Kawasaki [12-5]

10. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna [8-10]

11. Joey Savatgy, Honda [10-11]

12. Coty Schock, Yamaha [11-12]

13. Benoit Paturel, Suzuki [13-14]

14. Colt Nichols, Suzuki [19-13]

15. Lorenzo Locurcio, [17-15]

16. Derek Kelley, Yamaha [16-16]

17. Freddie Noren, Kawasaki [18-17]

18. Valentin Guillod, Yamaha [15-20]

19. Grant Harlan, Yamaha [14-40]

20. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki [25-18]

21. Dante Oliveira, KTM [28-19]

22. Harri Kullas, Husqvarna [20-21]

23. Mason Semmens, KTM [21-26 ]

