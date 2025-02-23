Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Arlington, Cooper Webb wins again

Cooper Webb did not think he had much of chance to take the overall victory in Round 7 of the Monster Energy Supercross series at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, when he completed Race 1 in sixth, but a strong charge in the final two races and a mistake by Chase Sexton secured his second consecutive win.

Webb entered the round with five wins in his last six races at this venue and was widely considered the favorite, but he was slow out of the gate in Race 1 and got hung up behind slower riders. He made the most of that race and knocked on the door of the top five at the conclusion.

No longer in control of his fate, the only thing he could do was win and let the round play out. Winning the last two races gave him a one-point advantage in the Olympic-style scoring. Webb earned 25 points and secured sole possession of the red plate.

Ken Roczen had an uneven night in Arlington. He won Race 1 convincingly and for a moment it appeared he could become the sixth winner in seven rounds of Supercross but Race 2 netted only a fifth-place result. Roczen survived the chaos of the final race and stood on the podium in third to close within one point of Webb for the overall win.

The biggest drama of the night was supplied by Chase Sexton. He finished third in Race 1 and second in Race 2 to enter the final feature as the leader. He led Webb through the field until he stalled in the closing laps of Race 3 and allowed the rider of the No. 2 around.

Sexton still had control of the overall win had he finished second, but he wanted to win at least one of the three races. Sexton tried to thread the needle between Webb and a lapped rider, crashed, and threw away the victory.

The best part of Justin Cooper’s effort in Arlington was the starts. He earned holeshots in the first two races and led a significant number of laps before finishing second and third. Tied with Sexton with five points entering Race 3, he failed to get the same strong start and finished sixth in the final feature to secure fourth-place overall.

Justin Hill easily had his best round of 2025. He was the fastest qualifier in the 450 division and used that speed to finish fourth in the first two races. He faded to eighth in Race 3 but that was enough to finish fifth overall. Hill’s previous best result his season came in the first Triple Crown when he was sixth.

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas:

Results

Overall Results

Race 1 Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Race 2 Results

Overall Results after Race 2

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Race 3 Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

450 Supercross Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 7 in Arlington:

1. Cooper Webb, Yamaha 6-1-1 (8 points)

2. Ken Roczen, Suzuki 1-5-3 (9)

3. Chase Sexton, KTM 3-2-5 (10)

4. Justin Cooper, Yamaha 2-3-6 (11)

5. Justin Hill, KTM 4-4-8 (16)

6. Justin Barcia, GasGas 5-9-4 (18)

7. Aaron Plessinger, KTM 7-7-10 (24)

8. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda 9-6-11 (26)

9. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna 8-12-7 (27)

10. Joey Savatgy, Honda 11-8-9 (28)

11. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki 12-17-2 (31)

12. Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta 10-11-13 (34)

13. Shane McElrath, Honda 13-10-12 (35)

14. Jerry Robin, Yamaha 15-14-15 (44)

15. Colt Nichols, Suzuki 14-13-22 (49)

16. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki 18-16-16 (50)

17. Benny Bloss, Beta 17-22-14 (53)

18. Anthony Rodriguez, KTM 22-15-17 (54)

19. Justin Starling, GasGas 19-18-18 (55)

20. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki 16-21-21 (58)

21. Grant Harlan, Yamaha 21-19-19 (59)

22. Scott Meshey, KTM 20-20-20 (60)

Anaheim 1 450 results | 250W Results

San Diego 450 results | 250W Results

Anaheim 2 450 results | 250W Results

Glendale 450 results | 250W Results

Tampa 450 results | 250E Results

Detroit 450 results | 250E results

More SuperMotocross News

Kevin Moranz works his way up

Eli Tomac may return before Supercross ends

Arlington Supercross fantasy racing

Arlington betting odds, predictions

How to Watch Supercross in Arlington

Arlington Supercross Preview

What riders said after Detroit

Tampa 450 results | 250E Results

Cooper Webb wins Detroit

Hunter Lawrence (shoulder) out for SX season

Eli Tomac breaks leg in Tampa

