Supercross 2025 betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines for Round 7 at Arlington: Sexton, Webb favored

Very little separates the top two riders in the Monster Energy Supercross series this week, according to NXTBets.com.

Chase Sexton holds a slight advantage with a raw opening line of +144 ($48.40 payout on a $20 bet) for the outright win. Making Sexton the favorite can be supported by the fact that he is the only rider in either the 450 or 250 division with multiple wins. Sexton opened at -195 ($30.26 on $20) to stand on the podium.

NXTBets.com continues to favor Sexton for the championship with a line of +123 to Webb’s +131.

Cooper Webb won his first race of the 2025 season last week in Detroit, which may account for the oddsmakers discounting him ever slow slightly. Webb opened with a raw line of +162 for the outright win and -190 for a podium. By the numbers, Webb has a much better record at Arlington with five wins in the last six races there and a podium. One of his wins and a third-place finish came in the Triple Crown format that will be utilized this week.

Coupled with that, Webb is the best Triple Crown racer in the field, now that Eli Tomac has been sidelined by injury.

Ken Roczen is listed as an NXTBets.com Best Bet, but that is only because they have settled into categorizing the top three riders as such. His odds of $468 ($113.60 on $20) tell a different story and puts him adjacent to the longshots.

Motorsports winners are inherently difficult to predict because of the risk of crashes, bad starts, and injuries, but Roczen’s line is long enough to risk some couch-cushion money. Roczen has run so well, however, that his odds to finish on the podium are much more modest at +129.

ARLINGTON LONGSHOTS

Jason Anderson has run equally well in most of the first six rounds this season, but his odds do not reflect as much. He opened with raw odds of +1157 from SuperMotocross’ official handicapper and that drags his podium odds to a much more reasonable +227. A modest bet to win should be covered with a more aggressive wager to finish among the top three.

Another rider with the potential to win any round in which he gets a strong start is Justin Barcia. He opened this week with a line of +3032 and he’s earned two top-fives in the last four rounds.

