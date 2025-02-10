Pierce Brown breaks vertebra in violent Tampa crash

Pierce Brown underwent surgery Sunday to repair a broken vertebra suffered in a Lap 6 crash in the Monster Energy 250 East Supercross opener. The timeline for his return has not yet been determined.

“I felt great all night leading my heat and main,” Brown posted on social media. “Halfway through the main I crashed in the whoops. Unfortunately I broke my T5 vertebrae. I had surgery today to get it fixed so that I could get back to racing. I want to thank all my family, friends, fans, and Star Racing Yamaha for all the support. I will keep you guys updated on my recovery.”

Brown earned the holeshot and was leading the race over his teammate Max Anstie at the time of his accident.

Brown was considered one of the favorites to contend for the 250 East championship after scoring his first 250 win last year in the SuperMotocross World Championship finale. He moved from the independent Troy Lee Designs team to Star Racing during the offseason and this was expected to be his best chance at challenging for the title. Brown finished third in the 2022 250 East standings and was third last year in SuperMotocross points.

