Supercross 2025 Round 5 in Tampa: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Round 5 of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season features the first trip to the East with a new cast of characters in the 250 division and a notable rider missing from the 450 class. Jett Lawrence “cooked” his ACL in a Lap 1 crash during last week’s third feature in the Triple Crown and will miss the remainder of the 2025 Supercross season. He hopes to return for Pro Motocross, but that right at the four-month recovery period his doctor has suggested.

That opens the door for Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Ken Roczen to duke it out old school and what better place for that to begin than Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida? That venue was missing from the schedule last year but when Supercross was here in 2023 each of the title contenders finished in the top five.

This is Round 1 of the 250 East division and it is important to get off to a strong start. The field is stacked with Austin Forkner, Levi Kitchen, both 2024 250 champions RJ Hampshire (West) and Tom Vialle (East), as well as Cameron McAdoo, plus a host of others.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 4 of the 2025 Supercross season at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, will begin live Saturday, February 1, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with an encore at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9, on NBC. Race Day Live coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET with coverage of qualification.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

12:00 p.m.: 250 Group C Free Practice

12:10 p.m.: 250 Group B Free Practice

12:20 p.m.: 250 Group A Free Practice

12:30 p.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice

12:40 p.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice

12:50 p.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice

1:05 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1

1:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1

1:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1

1:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1

2:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1

2:20 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1

3:15 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

3:30 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

3:45 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

4:00 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

4:15 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

4:30 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:22 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

8:33 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

8:53 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

9:27 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

