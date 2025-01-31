Jett and Hunter Lawrence file lawsuit against former agent

Jett and Hunter Lawrence have filed a lawsuit against former agent Lucas Mirtl, according to reports from RacerXOnline.com. This action comes eight days after the brothers severed their relationship with their agent while retaining his former employer the Wasserman Media Group.

According to the lawsuit, the Lawrence brothers allege a loss of more than $600,000 and the funds were taken from a bank account that included proceeds from a line of apparel sales and the Lawrence Factory Fan Zone VIP area. it further alleges that more than 360,000 was spent personally by Mirtl.

Theses funds were allegedly used to make payments to American Express, money for his ex-wife, costs associated with divorce proceedings, and babysitting.

In addition, the lawsuit alleges Mirtl provided financing for two motorhomes for MXGP racers in Europe.

In the filing, Mirtl is described as having “signatory authority” over “certain bank accounts, including the Wells Fargo bank account at issue.”

The lawsuit goes on to allege that Alpinestars replica jerseys was shorted $240,000, which was eventually deducted from the Lawrence brothers’ sponsorship payment after the company repeatedly attempted to get Mirtl to pay a bill associated with jerseys purchased by fans.

Mirtl was served notice of the lawsuit by a firm representing the Lawrences on January 23, 2025, the day the brothers announced they had ended their relationship with Mirtl.

Mirtl publicly responded to the lawsuit on his Instagram page, saying he learned of this information via online reports.

