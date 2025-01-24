Ty Masterpool, Stilez Robertson out for Supercross Anaheim 2

Ty Masterpool suffered a fall on Lap 11 of the Round 2 feature at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, and retired after breaking to fingers in that crash. Stilez Robertson injured his wrist during qualification in San Diego and will sit out at least two rounds on the Monster Energy Supercross 250 West divisional championship.

Masterpool’s crash in last week’s feature broke two fingers. He was witnessed wearing a cast after the event. A timeline for his return has not yet been announced. Masterpool was moved from the 250 East division following Levi Kitchen’s departure from the Western division due to illness before the season opener at Anaheim 1.

Robertson suffered an injury when he landed hard after a jump. He did not crash, but the impact was sufficient to bruise a bone and cause ligament damage. Robertson was unable to complete the round and finished 20th in the season-opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Factory Triumph hoped he would ride this week, but with three of the next five rounds featuring the Eastern division, the schedule allows him more time to heal.

If Robertson misses two West rounds, he will return on March 8, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the first East / West Showdown.

In the 450 division, Aaron Plessinger injured his hand during the feature but will mount up for A2.

