Levi Kitchen makes race day, Anaheim 1 decision to move to 250 East

ANAHEIM, California — Levi Kitchen has been battling flu-like symptoms this week and has made a race day decision to move from the 250 West to the 250 East division so he can put his best foot forward in the season opener at Tampa, Florida, February 8.

Kitchen skipped Press Day due to his illness but lined up for Free Practice. He was well down the order and did not make the gate for Qualification 1.

Since Kitchen did not qualify for the West opener, Supercross rules allow him to make the late decision.

“Tuesday, he started feeling bad,” Mitch Payton Team Manager of Yamaha Pro Circuit said on Race Day Live. “Getting the flu, or something like that. We thought it was getting better, but it’s actually getting worse. He ain’t going to be able to do it, so we’re going to tell him to get out of here. He’s going to go to the hospital and get blood work and see what we can find.”

The 250 divisional championships are comprised of nine rounds instead of 17, so every race matters.

“He’s not going to get over what he has in a day,” Payton continued as he confirmed Kitchen will move to the 250 East division.

Kitchen skipped the first qualification session and as the 450 division hit the track, the announcement was made that he will not race.

Kitchen is the second major 250 rider to withdraw from the 250 West division this week. Factory Triumph announced earlier this week that Jalek Swoll injured his Achilles tendon and will not make the opener. The date of Swoll’s return is unknown.

Levi Kitchen is out for A1 due to an illness.



Per @PCraceteam, Levi is expected to be moved to the East coast. Since he did not qualify for the race today, he will be eligible. #SMX #SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/D4WtzCmeQB — SuperMotocross (@supermotocross) January 11, 2025

