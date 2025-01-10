Supercross 2025 betting: Predictions, odds, picks, lines for Anaheim 1

Jett Lawrence is the favorite to win his weekend’s Monster Energy Supercross opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, according to NXTBets.com, the official betting partner of the SuperMotocross League.

With a line of +185, Lawrence would pay out $57 on a $20 bet. Lawrence is the defending winner of this race and he scored that victory in dominant fashion with a seven-second advantage over Jason Anderson.

While Lawrence won this race in 2024, the opening four weeks of competition was marked by parity with Sexton winning Round 2 in San Francisco, Aaron Plessinger winning Round 3 in San Diego, and Cooper Webb winning the first Triple Crown format race of the season when Supercross returned to Anaheim in Round 4. Lawrence was the first rider to earn two victories when he grabbed the checkered flag in Round 5 in Detroit. He won six races during the 17-round schedule.

Lawrence is also NXTBets.com’s favorite to defend his 2024 Supercross title with a line of +164.

Heading into his final season of full-time competition, Eli Tomac has been given a line of +313, ($82.60 payout on a $20 bet). Tomac got off to a slow start in 2024 with ninth-place finishes in two of the first four races. Notably, the other pair of results in that span netted runner-up finishes in San Francisco and Anaheim 2. He pocketed another pair of second-place results early in the season in Arlington, Texas and at Daytona International Speedway.

Tomac’s season was marked by inconsistency, but he found Victory Lane once in St. Louis.

Chase Sexton also ranks high with a line of +363. He finished third in Pro Motocross Championship last year and was third in Supercross after winning two of the 17 rounds.

One of NXTBets.com’s favorite longshots, which they are calling Outsider Picks, is Cooper Webb with incredible odds of +1127. He pressured Lawrence until the final race in 2024 before finishing second in the standings despite racing the final rounds with an injured thumb. Along the way, Webb won four times in Supercross before taking most of the Motocross season off to recover from that injured thumb.

