Charlie Woods fails to make it out of local qualifying for U.S. Open

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Charlie Woods failed to get out of local qualifying for the U.S. Open, the second straight year the son of Tiger Woods missed out.

The 16-year-old Woods was among a record 10,202 entries for the U.S. Open. He improved from last year’s score in 18-hole local qualifying, posting a 3-over 75 at Wellington Golf Club on Thursday. That left him seven shots short of being among those who advanced to the 36-hole final stage. A year ago, he shot 81 in the local U.S. Open qualifier.

Tiger Woods, who has three U.S. Opens among his 15 professional majors, never had to go through the first stage of local qualifying. According to the USGA, Woods was exempt from the local qualifying in 1992 through 1994, presumably from his U.S. Junior Amateur titles.

Woods failed to make it through the final qualifying stage in 1992 and 1993 when he was still in high school. He played his first U.S. Open in 1995.

The U.S. Open is June 12-15 at Oakmont. Tiger Woods is not playing this year while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.