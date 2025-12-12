Grant Thornton Invitational 2025: Day 2 foursomes tee times, how to watch
Published December 12, 2025 04:20 PM
Foursomes (alternate shot) is the format for Day 2 of the Grant Thornton Invitational. The event features 16 two-player teams, comprised of PGA Tour and LPGA members.
Charley Hull and Michael Brennan shot a tournament-record, 17-under 55 Friday in the scramble format, and were quickly matched by Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
Golf Channel coverage begins at 2 p.m. EST Saturday with NBC picking up at 3 p.m. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:00 AM
EST
|1
Woad / Clanton
Khang / Mitchell
|11:12 AM
EST
|1
Stark / Shipley
Korda / Cauley
|11:24 AM
EST
|1
Henderson / Conners
Vu / Finau
|11:36 AM
EST
|1
Ko / Day
Lee / Horschel
|11:48 AM
EST
|1
Tavatanakit / Knapp
Yin / Hoge
|12:00 PM
EST
|1
Kupcho / Gotterup
Korda / McCarthy
|12:12 PM
EST
|1
Coughlin / Novak
Zhang / Kim
|12:24 PM
EST
|1
Hull / Brennan
Thompson / Clark