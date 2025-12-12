 Skip navigation
Top News

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Utah Mammoth
Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman to have elbow surgery. He’s expected to be ready for the Olympics
NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Utah at Ohio State
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham, most successful coach in the football program’s history, is stepping down
Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels

Top Clips

carr.jpg
The moment Carr won ND’s QB competition
oly_cg_grindleyfeature_v2_251212.jpg
Grindley provided priceless gift to Singleton
nbc_golf_qschoolromine_251212.jpg
Villegas among golfers fighting for PGA Tour cards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Oz the Mentalist blows Notre Dame team’s minds

December 12, 2025 06:25 PM
Watch Oz the Mentalist shock and astound the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Check out Season 2 of “Here Come the Irish” on Peacock!

carr.jpg
07:45
The moment Carr won ND’s QB competition
nbc_cfb_osusayincomp_251212.jpg
03:40
Highlights from Sayin’s dominant debut season
nbc_cfb_ndlovecomp_251210.jpg
03:22
Highlights: Love races to phenomenal 2025 season
nbc_rtf_heismanchanges_251211.jpg
05:42
Changes can make Heisman week bigger and better
nbc_rtf_notredame_251211.jpg
09:32
Should college football abolish weekly rankings?
nbc_rtf_bevacquacomments_251211.jpg
08:11
Bevacqua reacts to ACC’s social media posts
nbc_rtf_newmichigancoach_251211.jpg
06:16
Can Michigan swing big for next head coach?
nbc_rtf_coachingsearch_251211.jpg
04:31
Michigan’s leadership in question after Moore era
nbc_rtf_moorefired_251211.jpg
09:47
Unpacking Michigan’s firing of HC Moore
nbc_roto_mich_texas_251211.jpg
02:09
Comfortably bet on Texas to cover against Michigan
nbc_roto_ten_ill_251211.jpg
02:00
Expect a lot of points in Tennessee vs. Illinois
dabo_mpx.jpg
02:25
Penn State-Clemson a potential betting ‘trap spot’
nbc_roto_national_champ_251211.jpg
01:47
Finding value in CFP National Championship markets
nbc_cfb_illrecap_251210.jpg
02:15
Illinois finishes strong with snow win vs. NU
nbc_roto_favebowlbets_251210.jpg
01:45
Bet on Madsen to a have big LA Bowl vs. Washington
nbc_roto_jmuou_251210.jpg
02:07
Oregon will ‘impose their will’ vs. JMU
nbc_roto_tulaneolemiss_251210.jpg
01:36
Ole Miss has ‘something to prove’ vs. Tulane
nbc_roto_umaggies_251210.jpg
02:22
Miami vs. Texas A&M is a true toss-up
nbc_roto_bamaou_251210.jpg
01:42
Expect Alabama and Oklahoma to clear low total
nbc_pff_2025heisman_251210.jpg
01:50
Breaking down the Heisman Trophy finalists
nbc_pff_cfbplayoffpreview_251210.jpg
02:02
Analyzing all 12 teams in College Football Playoff
nbc_pff_armynavy_251210.jpg
01:21
Army-Navy storylines, history, statistics to watch
nbc_cfb_indmendozacomp_251209.jpg
03:38
Highlights: Best of Mendoza’s incredible season
nbc_cfb_michosugameday_251208.jpg
04:15
What ‘The Game’ looks like outside of the stadium
nbc_rtf_path_251207.jpg
10:36
Who has the easiest, hardest paths in CFP bracket?
nbc_rtf_texas_251207.jpg
06:14
Does Texas have a gripe with CFP rankings?
nbc_rtf_bracketbreakdown_251207.jpg
04:21
Breaking down the 2026 CFP bracket
nbc_rtf_ndsnub_251207.jpg
10:44
Notre Dame, BYU are biggest CFP snubs this season
miamindphoto.jpg
05:02
Miami shockingly leaps Notre Dame in CFP ranking
nbc_rtf_improveselection_251207.jpg
04:32
How can CFP improve selection process?

Latest Clips

oly_cg_grindleyfeature_v2_251212.jpg
02:46
Grindley provided priceless gift to Singleton
nbc_golf_qschoolromine_251212.jpg
07:48
Villegas among golfers fighting for PGA Tour cards
nbc_golf_grantthor_251212.jpg
07:12
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_wyndhamlexivod_251212.jpg
03:38
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record
oly_ssm1500_worldcup_stolz_251212.jpg
03:57
Stolz swipes 2nd gold, track record held since ’09
nbc_roto_pirates_251212.jpg
02:03
Will Pirates make more moves this offseason?
nbc_roto_reliefpitchers_251212.jpg
01:57
Is Finnegan or Suárez better option in fantasy?
nbc_roto_bluejays_251212.jpg
02:06
Can Cease be ace, Bieber stay healthy for Toronto?
nbc_golf_recordvod_251212.jpg
02:07
Team Hull-Brennan makes history at Grant Thornton
oly_as_vonnslclookback_finalv2.jpg
06:03
Inside story of Vonn’s Olympic debut in Salt Lake
nbc_roto_jacobs_251212.jpg
01:02
Expect Jacobs to have ‘reliable’ outing vs. DEN
nbc_roto_lamb_251212.jpg
01:20
Lamb ‘on a heater’ ahead of tough Vikings matchup
nbc_roto_evans_251212.jpg
01:06
Evans reinserted as No. 1 WR in crowded TB offense
nbc_roto_pitts_251212.jpg
01:20
Can Pitts keep up momentum in fantasy playoffs?
oly_ssm500_worldcup_stolz_251212.jpg
02:16
Stolz sets another track record for 500m gold
nbc_roto_edey_251212.jpg
01:36
Edey out at least four weeks with ankle injury
nbc_roto_walsh_251212.jpg
01:37
Can Walsh stay hot for Celtics going forward?
nbc_roto_porterjr_251212.jpg
01:28
Porter Jr. has been ‘star for the Bucks’ recently
nbc_golf_dunhill_251212.jpg
05:06
Chacarra navigating ‘tricky’ weather at Dunhill
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_251212.jpg
02:58
Bet on Rivers, Taylor against Seahawks in Week 15
nbc_ffhh_injuries_251212.jpg
09:44
Week 15 key injuries: Jacobs, Lamb, Higgins, Smith
nbc_golf_rominehit_251212.jpg
06:08
Kim battling adversity on and off the golf course
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251212.jpg
08:00
Is Darnold or Goff better QB for fantasy playoffs?
nbc_ffhh_waiversV2_251212.jpg
04:32
Pick up Stroud, Rodriguez, Dike, Reed in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_toddbowles_251212.jpg
09:35
Bowles, Evans angry after Buccaneers blow lead
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustrations_251212.jpg
04:58
Reed, Franklin, Tracy are solid Week 15 FLEX plays
nbc_dps_falconsbuccaneersrecap_251212.jpg
06:35
ATL showed ‘what they could be’ in win vs. TB
nbc_nba_fanfridaypart2_251212.jpg
04:57
Who has the greatest highlights package ever?
nbc_ffhh_kylepitts_251212.jpg
10:54
Pitts goes off in first round of fantasy playoffs
nbc_nba_fanfriday_251212.jpg
09:54
Which young players can be their franchise’s GOAT?