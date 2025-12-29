 Skip navigation
Top News

Ole Miss Georgia
Ole Miss defense looks to redeem a humiliating showing against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
Matthew Berry’s Way, Way, Way Too Early Top 50 for 2026
Andrew Heaney
Andrew Heaney says he is retiring after 12 major league seasons

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lutherburden_251229.jpg
Burden III was huge in fantasy championships
nbc_roto_treymcbride_251229.jpg
McBride to have ‘strong performance’ in Week 18
nbc_roto_derrickhenry_251229.jpg
Expect Ravens to feed Henry vs. Steelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Predicting the CFP quarterfinal results

December 29, 2025 12:48 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry make their picks for the CFP quarterfinals and explain why the bracket projects for great matchups from here on out.

nbc_rtf_cottonbowl_251219.jpg
12:08
Can Miami hang with Ohio State in CFP?
nbc_rtf_sugarbowl_251229.jpg
06:27
Ole Miss looks for revenge against Georgia
nbc_rtf_orangebowl_251229.jpg
07:23
Oregon vs. Texas Tech is ‘strength on strength’
nbc_rtf_rosebowl_251229.jpg
08:47
Indiana vs. Alabama boasts ‘awesome’ narratives
nbc_rtf_bowlgametakewaysv2_251229.jpg
10:47
Counting the best moments from bowl season
nbc_rtf_michoffensivecoach_251227.jpg
02:11
How does Whittingham fill Michigan’s staff?
nbc_rtf_year1expectations_251227.jpg
03:50
Year 1 expectations for Whittingham at Michigan
nbc_rtf_todolist_251227.jpg
05:32
What is Whittingham’s to-do list at Michigan?
nbc_rtf_coachingrecap_251227.jpg
10:12
Michigan upgraded at head coach with Whittingham
nbc_pff_highest_grade_251226.jpg
01:40
Mendoza among highest graded players entering CFP
nbc_cfb_osujsmithcomp_251222.jpg
02:24
2025 Highlights: OSU’s Smith is ‘built different’
nbc_rtf_gamepreview_251222.jpg
12:13
Preview: CFP quarterfinals ‘should be awesome’
nbc_rtf_groupof5teams_251222.jpg
05:11
What should CFP do with the Group of 5?
cfp_first_round.jpg
12:08
Does CFP format need wholesale changes?
nbc_rtf_olemissoregon_251222.jpg
07:01
Ole Miss, Oregon roll through first round
nbc_rtf_bamaokrecap_251222.jpg
04:34
Oklahoma too sloppy in loss to Alabama
nbc_rtf_miamitexam_251222.jpg
07:05
How should Texas A&M’s season be remembered?
dillingham.jpg
07:18
How will Michigan proceed in its coaching search?
nbc_cfb_leprechaun_251218.jpg
08:29
What it takes to be Notre Dame’s Leprechaun
nbc_cfb_pricefeature_251218.jpg
07:04
Price’s centered mindset forged through family
moore_thumb.jpg
02:47
Highlights: Moore was a ‘special weapon’ in 2025
FischMichiganJob12-17.jpg
03:21
Michigan HC update: Fisch, Dillingham in play
nbc_rtf_tulaneolemiss_251217.jpg
05:43
Tulane needs to draw up surprises to beat Ole Miss
nbc_rtf_bamaok_251217.jpg
09:32
Mateer could cause problems for Alabama
nbc_rtf_transfers_251217.jpg
07:58
What does the future hold for Lagway and Raiola?
nbc_rtf_jmuoregon_251217.jpg
11:38
JMU did everything right to land a playoff spot
nbc_rtf_miamitexasam_251217.jpg
08:53
Auerbach: Miami-A&M is ‘most interesting’ CFP game
nbc_pff_bamavokla_251216.jpg
01:29
CFP Preview: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama
nbc_pff_miavtexam_251216.jpg
01:18
CFP Preview: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami
nbc_cfb_mentalistoz_251212.jpg
07:07
Oz the Mentalist blows Notre Dame team’s minds

nbc_roto_lutherburden_251229.jpg
01:37
Burden III was huge in fantasy championships
nbc_roto_treymcbride_251229.jpg
01:38
McBride to have ‘strong performance’ in Week 18
nbc_roto_derrickhenry_251229.jpg
01:24
Expect Ravens to feed Henry vs. Steelers
nbc_roto_drakemaye_251229.jpg
01:34
Can Maye catch Stafford in MVP race?
nbc_roto_kawhi_251229.jpg
01:36
Kawhi scores career-high 55 points vs. Pistons
nbc_roto_scottiebarnes_251229.jpg
01:30
Barnes records historic triple-double vs. Warriors
nbc_roto_giannisV2_251229.jpg
01:35
Giannis scores 29 points in return vs. Bulls
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251229.jpg
02:45
Best bets for MNF as Rams take on Falcons
nbc_nba_ask_KB_251229.jpg
09:55
Do Jokic and Murray rank in all-time Top 10 duos?
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorssundayscaries_251229.jpg
06:23
Weekend Warriors: Henry runs over Packers in win
nbc_nba_small_ball_nye_251229.jpg
09:31
Time for Fernandez to create ‘fun’ Nets team
nbc_ffhh_drakemaye_251229.jpg
03:59
Patriots’ Maye shines again with 5 TDs vs. Jets
nbc_ffhh_cardinalsbengals_251229.jpg
08:08
Can McBride be a first round fantasy pick in 2026?
nbc_ffhh_jagscolts_251229.jpg
03:08
JAC’s Washington cemented as a real fantasy option
nbc_nba_mpj_dk_promo_251229.jpg
04:30
Take the over on Porter Jr.'s total points vs. GS
nbc_bte_mavsblazers_251229.jpg
02:19
Why under could be best bet for DAL vs. POR
nbc_nba_nye_more_251229.jpg
09:56
Should LAL go after another star player in 2026?
nbc_ffhh_bearspasscatchers_251229.jpg
05:06
Outlook of Bears pass catchers for fantasy in 2026
nbc_bte_cavsspurs_251229.jpg
02:20
Can struggling Cavaliers knock off Spurs?
nbc_ffhh_billseagles_251229.jpg
07:02
Bills, Eagles offenses both struggle in matchup
nbc_nba_enjoy_basketball_nye_251229.jpg
08:58
Do Wizards need more vets to reach ‘next level’?
nbc_ffhh_49ers_251229.jpg
06:37
Purdy the MVP of the fantasy football playoffs
nbc_bte_bearslions_251229.jpg
01:37
Lean Bears to cover vs. Lions in Week 18
nbc_bte_packersvikings_251229.jpg
01:50
Vikings and under are strong plays vs. Packers
nbc_bte_panthersbucs_251229.jpg
01:49
Can Buccaneers get things right vs. Panthers?
HenryRavensSteelersPreview12-29.jpg
02:08
Ravens face Steelers for AFC North title
JagsHeadlines12-29.jpg
08:19
Give me the headlines: ‘Jags to Riches’
nbc_csu_seapan_251229.jpg
02:40
Seahawks pick up gritty win against Panthers
nbc_pft_raiders_lose_giants_251229.jpg
04:37
Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick
nbc_pft_5wordsorless_251229.jpg
06:42
Patriots stamp wild turnaround under Vrabel