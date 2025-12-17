 Skip navigation
Top News

Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Mets adding Luke Weaver to bullpen, Brad Keller goes to the Phillies
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys
Chargers vs. Cowboys prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Matthew Stafford, Rashee Rice, DJ Moore highlight Week 16’s Regression Files

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_openclosewr_251217.jpg
MIN WR Jefferson ‘trending in the right direction’
Judkins.jpg
Start CLE’s Judkins, MIN’s Jones, fade LV’s Jeanty
nbc_ffhh_opencloseherbert_251217.jpg
Keep it open on Chargers QB Herbert vs. Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Mateer could cause problems for Alabama

December 17, 2025 12:08 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry preview Alabama vs. Oklahoma College Football Playoff matchup and Perry believes that if John Mateer returns to mid-season form, that will be OU's edge.

Related Videos

nbc_rtf_tulaneolemiss_251217.jpg
05:43
Tulane needs to draw up surprises to beat Ole Miss
nbc_rtf_transfers_251217.jpg
07:58
What does the future hold for Lagway and Raiola?
nbc_rtf_jmuoregon_251217.jpg
11:38
JMU did everything right to land a playoff spot
nbc_rtf_miamitexasam_251217.jpg
08:53
Auerbach: Miami-A&M is ‘most interesting’ CFP game
nbc_pff_bamavokla_251216.jpg
01:29
CFP Preview: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama
nbc_pff_miavtexam_251216.jpg
01:18
CFP Preview: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami
nbc_cfb_mentalistoz_251212.jpg
07:07
Oz the Mentalist blows Notre Dame team’s minds
carr.jpg
07:45
The moment Carr won ND’s QB competition
nbc_cfb_osusayincomp_251212.jpg
03:40
Highlights from Sayin’s dominant debut season
nbc_cfb_ndlovecomp_251210.jpg
03:22
Highlights: Love races to phenomenal 2025 season
nbc_rtf_heismanchanges_251211.jpg
05:42
Changes can make Heisman week bigger and better
nbc_rtf_notredame_251211.jpg
09:32
Should college football abolish weekly rankings?
nbc_rtf_bevacquacomments_251211.jpg
08:11
Bevacqua reacts to ACC’s social media posts
nbc_rtf_newmichigancoach_251211.jpg
06:16
Can Michigan swing big for next head coach?
nbc_rtf_coachingsearch_251211.jpg
04:31
Michigan’s leadership in question after Moore era
nbc_rtf_moorefired_251211.jpg
09:47
Unpacking Michigan’s firing of HC Moore
nbc_roto_mich_texas_251211.jpg
02:09
Comfortably bet on Texas to cover against Michigan
nbc_roto_ten_ill_251211.jpg
02:00
Expect a lot of points in Tennessee vs. Illinois
dabo_mpx.jpg
02:25
Penn State-Clemson a potential betting ‘trap spot’
nbc_roto_national_champ_251211.jpg
01:47
Finding value in CFP National Championship markets
nbc_cfb_illrecap_251210.jpg
02:15
Illinois finishes strong with snow win vs. NU
nbc_roto_favebowlbets_251210.jpg
01:45
Bet on Madsen to a have big LA Bowl vs. Washington
nbc_roto_jmuou_251210.jpg
02:07
Oregon will ‘impose their will’ vs. JMU
nbc_roto_tulaneolemiss_251210.jpg
01:36
Ole Miss has ‘something to prove’ vs. Tulane
nbc_roto_umaggies_251210.jpg
02:22
Miami vs. Texas A&M is a true toss-up
nbc_roto_bamaou_251210.jpg
01:42
Expect Alabama and Oklahoma to clear low total
nbc_pff_2025heisman_251210.jpg
01:50
Breaking down the Heisman Trophy finalists
nbc_pff_cfbplayoffpreview_251210.jpg
02:02
Analyzing all 12 teams in College Football Playoff
nbc_pff_armynavy_251210.jpg
01:21
Army-Navy storylines, history, statistics to watch
nbc_cfb_indmendozacomp_251209.jpg
03:38
Highlights: Best of Mendoza’s incredible season

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_kansasncstate_251217.jpg
04:15
Could Jayhawks shut down Peterson rest of season?
nbc_ffhh_openclosewr_251217.jpg
12:26
MIN WR Jefferson ‘trending in the right direction’
Judkins.jpg
08:07
Start CLE’s Judkins, MIN’s Jones, fade LV’s Jeanty
nbc_ffhh_opencloseherbert_251217.jpg
03:21
Keep it open on Chargers QB Herbert vs. Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_tuanews_251217.jpg
04:37
Bengals a ‘good matchup’ for MIA rookie QB Ewers
nbc_nba_enjoy_pick6_v2_251217.jpg
05:01
Cavs ‘cannot afford’ Mitchell to have an off night
nbc_nba_enjoy_25under25_251217.jpg
09:56
Presence of rookies highlight Top 25 under 25
SNFPreviewFNIA12-17.jpg
03:37
Can Patriots get back on track vs. Ravens on SNF?
FNIATexansPlayoffs12-17.jpg
05:29
HOU ‘playing with confidence’ behind stout defense
GoffgamepreviewsFNIA.jpg
11:17
Previewing some of Week 16’s top matchups
nbc_fnia_biginjurieswk15_251217.jpg
06:57
Parsons injury ‘changes whole complexion’ of NFC
houston_celly.jpg
01:46
Back a ‘motivated’ Houston squad vs. LSU
nbc_bte_bestbetsplayoff_251217.jpg
01:46
Best bets for CFP: Miller rec. yards, Miami spread
nbc_bte_billsbrowns_251217.jpg
02:08
Bills spell ‘doom and gloom’ for Shedeur, Browns
nbc_roto_btebucspant_251217.jpg
02:16
Buccaneers-Panthers a ‘straightforward’ handicap
oly_aswsl_shiffrinwin_251217.jpg
01:00
Shiffrin wins fourth straight World Cup slalom
NFLRewview12-17.jpg
02:34
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
07:28
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
05:54
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot
nbc_pft_bradyroleraiders_251217.jpg
08:14
Why Brady must be ‘all out’ or ‘all in’ with LV
nbc_pft_tuastrugglesconvov2_251217.jpg
06:32
Simms: Tua doesn’t have skillset of big-time QB
nbc_pft_petecarrollraidersstruggles_251217.jpg
04:54
Florio: Raiders are a ‘recipe for dysfunction’
nbc_pft_changeofscenerydraft_251217.jpg
12:21
PFT Draft: Who could use a change of scenery?
nbc_pft_tuatradeoptions_251217.jpg
05:09
What should Dolphins do with Tua?
nbc_pft_mcdanielsontua_251217.jpg
10:58
McDaniel: ‘Everything is on the table’ at QB
nbc_pft_calebthrowconvo_251217.jpg
05:12
Comparing Williams’ TD pass to “The Catch”
nbc_pft_nfcnorthpackers_251217.jpg
06:49
CHI building something ‘sustainable’ with Johnson
nbc_pft_calebconfidence_251217.jpg
05:23
Williams’ confidence ‘through the roof’
nbc_pft_coachoftheyearconvov2_251217.jpg
07:19
Shanahan ‘in the mix’ for Coach of the Year
nbc_nba_sasvsnyk_251216.jpg
01:55
HLs: Brunson earns NBA Cup MVP in final round win