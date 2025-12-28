HLs: Black drops career-high 38 in win over Denver

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 20 Virginia notches first 11-win season by beating 25th-ranked Missouri in the Gator Bowl
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tenth-ranked Draper not ready to return for Australian Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 12 BYU rallies to beat No. 24 Georgia Tech 25-21 to win Pop-Tarts Bowl
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Wembanyama scores 32 in Spurs loss
HLs: Thomas lifts Nets to victory over Minnesota
HLs: Towns, Brunson lifts Knicks past Hawks
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 20 Virginia notches first 11-win season by beating 25th-ranked Missouri in the Gator Bowl
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tenth-ranked Draper not ready to return for Australian Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 12 BYU rallies to beat No. 24 Georgia Tech 25-21 to win Pop-Tarts Bowl
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Wembanyama scores 32 in Spurs loss
HLs: Thomas lifts Nets to victory over Minnesota
HLs: Towns, Brunson lifts Knicks past Hawks
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
TUNE IN:
Don't miss a moment of today's NBA action! Click here for full schedule and scores
Close
Watch Now
HLs: Black drops career-high 38 in win over Denver
December 27, 2025 10:03 PM
In a back-and-forth contest, the Orlando Magic pulled out the victory, thanks to Anthony Black's career-high 38 points.
Related Videos
01:57
HLs: Wembanyama scores 32 in Spurs loss
01:55
HLs: Thomas lifts Nets to victory over Minnesota
01:56
HLs: Towns, Brunson lifts Knicks past Hawks
01:56
HLs: Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks in return
01:56
HLs: Lopez sinks career-high nine 3-pointers
01:58
HLs: George, Markkanen combine for 61 vs. Pistons
01:57
HLs: Jackson Jr., Morant power Grizzlies to win
01:54
HLs: Booker drops 30 in Suns’ win in New Orleans
01:56
Highlights: Bulls complete comeback vs. 76ers
15:01
Grading every NBA Christmas Day matchup
04:47
Zion spearheading NOP’s charge after win streak
01:41
Jokic carrying Nuggets after 56-point barrage
01:36
Lakers fantasy targets amid Reaves uncertainty
01:51
AD’s absence to boost Flagg, Gafford in fantasy
09:06
Spurs knock down Thunder for third time in 13 days
02:02
Analyzing Spurs futures: West winner, Johnson COTY
02:16
HLs: Jokic drops 56 in Nuggets’ Christmas win
01:55
Highlights: Brunson leads Knicks’ comeback
06:16
Ranking all five NBA Christmas Day 2025 matchups
09:50
What are best Christmas moments in NBA history?
10:02
NBA Christmas wish list: Ware needs more minutes
04:55
Can Towns take advantage of Mobley’s injury?
09:56
NBA Christmas wish list: Can Knicks win title?
07:13
Will Cavaliers deal Garland before trade deadline?
02:10
Andresen: ‘You can’t win’ as a Knicks fan
09:55
Green, Warriors ‘have been through a lot of stuff’
01:46
Highlights: Kawhi drops season-high 41 against HOU
02:02
Highlights: LAC’s efficiency dominates Rockets
01:59
Clippers deliver ‘good statement win’ against HOU
01:04
Kawhi hopes LAC can build on back-to-back wins
Latest Clips
57
Huntley finds Flowers for clutch touchdown pass
01:38
Texans can ‘destroy the game’ on defense
01:14
Kornacki breaks down race for No. 1 seed in NFC
01:21
Battle of ‘elite’ playcallers headlines CHI vs. SF
51
Willis shows off speed on 22-yard touchdown run
52
Willis throws strike to Watson as Packers respond
42
Henry plows in for touchdown vs. Packers
49
‘Best defense in football’ impresses for HOU
52
Kornacki dives into probability to win AFC South
01:43
Bears playing ‘winning football’ under Johnson
01:40
Latest on Jackson’s future with Ravens
03:11
Cooper comfortable ‘flying under the radar’
04:20
Jett Lawrence discusses the ‘we’ of racing
04:02
Deegan ‘wholeheartedly’ thinks he could win in 450
03:20
Plessinger loves being a fan-favorite racer
04:08
‘Fine by’ Lawrence being under the radar
02:57
Prado views 2026 as another ‘rookie year’
03:34
Webb: ‘You can never count me out’ in Supercross
04:17
Tomac hoping to get back on top with KTM
03:46
Sexton: When I’m on, no one can beat me
02:11
How does Whittingham fill Michigan’s staff?
03:50
Year 1 expectations for Whittingham at Michigan
05:32
What is Whittingham’s to-do list at Michigan?
10:12
Michigan upgraded at head coach with Whittingham
18:21
PL Update: Aston Villa keep pace in title race
02:36
Maresca explains what went wrong against Villa
06:17
Emery reacts to historic eighth-straight win
02:36
‘Remarkable’ Aston Villa comeback to stun Chelsea
03:22
Watkins describes Villa’s comeback win v. Chelsea
12:39
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Aston Villa Matchweek 18
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue