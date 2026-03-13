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Cole Hocker
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Mannix argues LeBron’s deferred role helps Lakers
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Snell ‘a really risky pick’ in fantasy drafts
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With Wagner out, da Silva heats up for the Magic

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Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 6

March 13, 2026 03:27 PM
Relive the action from Stage 6 of the 2026 Paris-Nice, where riders took on a 179.3 km hilly course starting in Barbentane and ending in Apt.

Latest Clips

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05:33
Mannix argues LeBron’s deferred role helps Lakers
nbc_roto_snell_260313.jpg
02:03
Snell ‘a really risky pick’ in fantasy drafts
nbc_roto_dasilva_260313.jpg
01:33
With Wagner out, da Silva heats up for the Magic
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01:20
Cutting down turnovers ‘crucial’ for Castle’s game
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01:25
Doncic drops first 50-point game as a Laker
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01:23
Seahawks re-sign ‘best overall’ returner Shaheed
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01:18
Is Murray to Vikings the best free agency signing?
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01:27
White has opportunity to be fantasy relevant
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08:07
How will Murray signing impact Jefferson?
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18:00
Boeheim: Expansion won’t dilute NCAA Tournament
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02:42
Clippers among NBA dark horses in playoffs
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09:58
Why Adebayo’s big game is facing criticism
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04:13
Flagg should continue to keep teammates involved
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07:48
Lakers, Doncic gaining steam during winstreak
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Recapping OKC’s win over Celtics Thursday night
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How to defend stars in NBA playoffs
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Illinois, Purdue sleeper teams to make Final Four
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Will the Warriors make the NBA Playoffs?
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Packers ‘probably the best bet’ to win NFC North
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14:27
Adebayo breaks down 83-point performance
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10:40
Greenberg: Miami (Ohio) ‘deserves an opportunity’
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Solis ‘tremendously humbled’ by Spotlight Award
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Davidson discusses growth in banner freshman year
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11:24
NFL’s Accelerator program returns after hiatus
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Pearce charged with three felonies, misdemeanor
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Is Vikings starting QB job Murray’s to lose?
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Murray gets chance to reestablish himself with MIN
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Could Jones’ deal be a ‘spark’ for other QBs?
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Will Murray reach a new level with O’Connell?
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09:27
Evans believes he’s the missing piece 49ers needed