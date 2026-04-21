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Hurricanes edge Senators in double overtime after overturned goal, missed penalty shot in OT
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Leon Draisaitl returns to lineup and gets 2 assists to help Oilers beat Ducks in playoff opener
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Wyatt Johnston and Stars beat Wild 4-2 in Game 2 to even their first-round playoff series

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USC’s flag football club has big dreams for sport

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Will 76ers show some fight in Game 2 vs. Celtics?

April 21, 2026 11:29 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate what the Sixers can do to respond after getting blown out in Game 1 against the Celtics.

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