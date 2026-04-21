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Ken Roczen: “You guys might try to get me to change my mentality, but I’m not”
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Orioles reinstate Adley Rutschman, who was on the injured list with left ankle inflammation
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Flyers winger Porter Martone stands out as youth is served early in the NHL playoffs
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
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Will Aubrey be the top kicker in fantasy drafts?
Colts ‘in a world of hurt’ if Pierce has setbacks
Expect closer by committee with Diaz sidelined
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Abel's move to IL puts fantasy value in flux
April 21, 2026 02:13 PM
Eric Samulski shares how fantasy manages should navigate Mick Abel's surprise move to the 15-day IL with an elbow issue and lists potential pivot options.
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