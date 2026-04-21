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Ken Roczen: “You guys might try to get me to change my mentality, but I’m not”
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Orioles reinstate Adley Rutschman, who was on the injured list with left ankle inflammation
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Flyers winger Porter Martone stands out as youth is served early in the NHL playoffs

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SX 2026 Rd 14 Cleveland 450 Ken Roczen fist in air.jpg
Ken Roczen: “You guys might try to get me to change my mentality, but I’m not”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Adley Rutschman
Orioles reinstate Adley Rutschman, who was on the injured list with left ankle inflammation
Porter Martone
Flyers winger Porter Martone stands out as youth is served early in the NHL playoffs

Top Clips

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Will Aubrey be the top kicker in fantasy drafts?
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Colts ‘in a world of hurt’ if Pierce has setbacks
nbc_roto_edwindiaz_260421.jpg
Expect closer by committee with Diaz sidelined

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Abel's move to IL puts fantasy value in flux

April 21, 2026 02:13 PM
Eric Samulski shares how fantasy manages should navigate Mick Abel's surprise move to the 15-day IL with an elbow issue and lists potential pivot options.

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