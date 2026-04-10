College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?

Michigan’s run to the national championship shines a light on how to use the transfer portal in this era of college basketball. The Wolverines won the title with a full starting lineup of players who had transferred to the school, with more transfer contributors off the bench.

Dusty May and Co. showed that you can build a championship-caliber roster in one offseason. With more and more elite players entering the transfer portal, that team-building avenue takes on more significance than ever before.

This article will keep track of the top players in the men’s college basketball transfer portal and keep a running log of their commitments.

College basketball portal updates

This will be a running log that is updated regularly with transfer commitments.

Tuesday, 4/9

Former San Diego State wing Miles Byrd commits to Providence Bryan Hodgson , wastes little time making a splash by adding one of 247’s top 10 players available in the portal.

, wastes little time making a splash by adding one of 247’s top 10 players available in the portal. Former Tennessee big man J.P Estrella commits to Michigan . The 6-foot-11 redshirt sophomore averaged 10 points in just over 18 minutes per game for the Volunteers and continues Michigan’s emphasis on adding talented size through the portal.

Who are the top players in the transfer portal?

Below is 247 Sports’ ranking of the top 50 players in the men’s college basketball transfer portal.



Flory Bidunga, C, Kansas → ? John Blackwell, SG, Wisconsin → ? Massamba Diop, C, Arizona State → ? Rob Wright III, PG, BYU → ? PJ Haggerty, PG, Kansas State → ? Juke Harris, CG, Wake Forest → ? David Punch, PF, TCU → ? Paulius Murauskas, PF, Saint Mary’s → ? Miles Byrd, SF, San Diego State → Providence Aiden Sherrell, PF, Alabama → ? Moustapha Thiam, C, Cincinnati → ? Isaiah Johnson, PG, Colorado → ? Stefan Vaaks, SG, Providence → ? Donnie Freeman, PF, Syracuse → ? Dedan Thomas Jr., PG, LSU → ? Jackson Shelstad, PG, Oregon → ? Terrence Hill Jr., PG, VCU → ? Acaden Lewis, CG, Villanova → ? Somto Cyril, C, Georgia → ? Neoklis Avdalas, SG, Virginia Tech → ? J.P. Estrella, PF, Tennessee → Michigan Markus Burton, PG, Notre Dame → ? Jalen Haralson, CG, Notre Dame → ? Mouhamed Sylla, C, Georgia Tech → ? Zoom Diallo, PG, Washington → ? Najai Hines, C, Seton Hall → ? Kayden Mingo, CG, Penn State → ? Drew Scharnowski, PF, Belmont → ? Jeremiah Wilkinson, CG, Georgia → ? Paul McNeil, SG, NC State → ? Nikolas Khamenia, SF, Duke → ? Bryson Tiller, PF, Kansas → ? Lewis, SF, Georgetown → ? Samet Yigitoglu, C, SMU → ? Chance Westry, CG, UAB → ? Sananda Fru, PF, Louisville → ? Jamier Jones, SF, Providence → ? Kwame Evans Jr., PF, Oregon → ? Alex Wilkins, CG, Furman → ? Collin Chandler, SG, Kentucky → ? Terrence Brown, CG, Utah → ? Matt Able, SG, NC State → ? Jaylen Petty, PG, Texas Tech → ? JaQuan Johnson, PG, Bradley → ? Jaland Lowe, PG, Kentucky → ? Keanu Dawes, PF, Utah → ? Derek Dixon, CG, North Carolina → ? Finley Bizjack, CG, Butler → ? Dai Dai Ames, PG, California → ? Devin Royal, PF, Ohio State → ?

Reflecting on atmosphere in Indy for UM-UConn Christian Odjakjian shares what it was like to attend Michigan’s thrilling win over UConn in the 2026 NCAA men’s college basketball national championship game.

How long is the transfer portal open?

The men’s transfer portal opened on Tuesday, April 7, the day after Michigan won the national championship game. The window closes on Tuesday, April 21, creating a two-week window for teams to build out their rosters and for players to find a home. Players can only enter the portal after April 21 if there is a coaching change.

Why are so many college players entering the transfer portal?

The rules around transfers became significantly less restrictive in 2021. Before that year’s NCAA rules changes, athletes in high-profile sports like basketball had to sit out for a full academic year if they transferred to a new Division I school (unless they received a hardship waiver from the NCAA). In April 2024, the NCAA removed restrictions on how many times a player can transfer and play immediately.

In short, there is more freedom for players to move around than ever before. That, in combination with the continued development of NIL initiatives, means more and more players can find lucrative deals to play at other schools.