 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jim Knowles
A familiar crew fuels Jim Knowles’ defensive overhaul at Tennessee this spring
Jon Sumrall
Retaining these 5 starters could be pivotal in Jon Sumrall’s debut season at Florida
Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild
Stars and Wild provide quite a preview for their upcoming playoff series

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ohiostate_260410.jpg
Ohio State could make history at 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_260410.jpg
2026 is a ‘big year’ for Dart and Nagy
nbc_pft_travishunter_260410.jpg
Is Hunter better off playing one position?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jim Knowles
A familiar crew fuels Jim Knowles’ defensive overhaul at Tennessee this spring
Jon Sumrall
Retaining these 5 starters could be pivotal in Jon Sumrall’s debut season at Florida
Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild
Stars and Wild provide quite a preview for their upcoming playoff series

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ohiostate_260410.jpg
Ohio State could make history at 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_260410.jpg
2026 is a ‘big year’ for Dart and Nagy
nbc_pft_travishunter_260410.jpg
Is Hunter better off playing one position?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?

  
Published April 10, 2026 11:25 AM

Michigan’s run to the national championship shines a light on how to use the transfer portal in this era of college basketball. The Wolverines won the title with a full starting lineup of players who had transferred to the school, with more transfer contributors off the bench.

Dusty May and Co. showed that you can build a championship-caliber roster in one offseason. With more and more elite players entering the transfer portal, that team-building avenue takes on more significance than ever before.

This article will keep track of the top players in the men’s college basketball transfer portal and keep a running log of their commitments.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Connecticut at Michigan
‘On to the next one’ – the Big Ten is dominating the new era of college sports
Michigan and UCLA not only broke the Big Ten’s long basketball title droughts; they showed that the conference is better than ever.

College basketball portal updates

This will be a running log that is updated regularly with transfer commitments.

Tuesday, 4/9

  • Former San Diego State wing Miles Byrd commits to Providence. The Friars’ new head coach, Bryan Hodgson, wastes little time making a splash by adding one of 247’s top 10 players available in the portal.
  • Former Tennessee big man J.P Estrella commits to Michigan. The 6-foot-11 redshirt sophomore averaged 10 points in just over 18 minutes per game for the Volunteers and continues Michigan’s emphasis on adding talented size through the portal.

Who are the top players in the transfer portal?

Below is 247 Sports’ ranking of the top 50 players in the men’s college basketball transfer portal.

  1. Flory Bidunga, C, Kansas → ?
  2. John Blackwell, SG, Wisconsin → ?
  3. Massamba Diop, C, Arizona State → ?
  4. Rob Wright III, PG, BYU → ?
  5. PJ Haggerty, PG, Kansas State → ?
  6. Juke Harris, CG, Wake Forest → ?
  7. David Punch, PF, TCU → ?
  8. Paulius Murauskas, PF, Saint Mary’s → ?
  9. Miles Byrd, SF, San Diego State → Providence
  10. Aiden Sherrell, PF, Alabama → ?
  11. Moustapha Thiam, C, Cincinnati → ?
  12. Isaiah Johnson, PG, Colorado → ?
  13. Stefan Vaaks, SG, Providence → ?
  14. Donnie Freeman, PF, Syracuse → ?
  15. Dedan Thomas Jr., PG, LSU → ?
  16. Jackson Shelstad, PG, Oregon → ?
  17. Terrence Hill Jr., PG, VCU → ?
  18. Acaden Lewis, CG, Villanova → ?
  19. Somto Cyril, C, Georgia → ?
  20. Neoklis Avdalas, SG, Virginia Tech → ?
  21. J.P. Estrella, PF, Tennessee → Michigan
  22. Markus Burton, PG, Notre Dame → ?
  23. Jalen Haralson, CG, Notre Dame → ?
  24. Mouhamed Sylla, C, Georgia Tech → ?
  25. Zoom Diallo, PG, Washington → ?
  26. Najai Hines, C, Seton Hall → ?
  27. Kayden Mingo, CG, Penn State → ?
  28. Drew Scharnowski, PF, Belmont → ?
  29. Jeremiah Wilkinson, CG, Georgia → ?
  30. Paul McNeil, SG, NC State → ?
  31. Nikolas Khamenia, SF, Duke → ?
  32. Bryson Tiller, PF, Kansas → ?
  33. Lewis, SF, Georgetown → ?
  34. Samet Yigitoglu, C, SMU → ?
  35. Chance Westry, CG, UAB → ?
  36. Sananda Fru, PF, Louisville → ?
  37. Jamier Jones, SF, Providence → ?
  38. Kwame Evans Jr., PF, Oregon → ?
  39. Alex Wilkins, CG, Furman → ?
  40. Collin Chandler, SG, Kentucky → ?
  41. Terrence Brown, CG, Utah → ?
  42. Matt Able, SG, NC State → ?
  43. Jaylen Petty, PG, Texas Tech → ?
  44. JaQuan Johnson, PG, Bradley → ?
  45. Jaland Lowe, PG, Kentucky → ?
  46. Keanu Dawes, PF, Utah → ?
  47. Derek Dixon, CG, North Carolina → ?
  48. Finley Bizjack, CG, Butler → ?
  49. Dai Dai Ames, PG, California → ?
  50. Devin Royal, PF, Ohio State → ?
Reflecting on atmosphere in Indy for UM-UConn
Christian Odjakjian shares what it was like to attend Michigan’s thrilling win over UConn in the 2026 NCAA men’s college basketball national championship game.

How long is the transfer portal open?

The men’s transfer portal opened on Tuesday, April 7, the day after Michigan won the national championship game. The window closes on Tuesday, April 21, creating a two-week window for teams to build out their rosters and for players to find a home. Players can only enter the portal after April 21 if there is a coaching change.

Why are so many college players entering the transfer portal?

The rules around transfers became significantly less restrictive in 2021. Before that year’s NCAA rules changes, athletes in high-profile sports like basketball had to sit out for a full academic year if they transferred to a new Division I school (unless they received a hardship waiver from the NCAA). In April 2024, the NCAA removed restrictions on how many times a player can transfer and play immediately.

In short, there is more freedom for players to move around than ever before. That, in combination with the continued development of NIL initiatives, means more and more players can find lucrative deals to play at other schools.
Hurley: Being proud overrides disappointment
UConn men's basketball HC Dan Hurley joins Dan Patrick to pinpoint where the national title game went wrong, discuss getting morale back up and share how pride in the team outweighs the disappointment of losing and more.