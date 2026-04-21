Dynasty Baseball Stock Watch: Rainiel Rodriguez, JoJo Parker, Braden Montgomery ascending rapidly

If you spend too long admiring the view, it’s easy to miss how quickly the terrain is shifting. With one of the deepest and most talented rookie classes in recent memory making an impact at the highest level, the dynasty landscape is already starting to look different.

Jesús Made has a chance to be a foundational player for the Brewers, but Luis Peña is going to be a huge part of their future. It's Made, Leo De Vries, Colt Emerson, Peña and Max Clark in my top five non-debuted dynasty prospect rankings for @Rotoworld right now. https://t.co/zUxJotoNFG — George Bissell (@GeorgeBissell) April 18, 2026

The Brewers have a pair of elite prospects in Jesús Made and Luis Peña, with the latter featured prominently in last week’s column, that headline a new-look upper echelon alongside Leo De Vries, Colt Emerson and Max Clark. On the pitching side, a trio of southpaws in Kade Anderson, Thomas White and Robby Snelling look like the cream of the crop and could reach the big leagues at some point this season.

We’ve also highlighted several early-season risers over the past two weeks who appear poised for significant jumps in upcoming dynasty rankings updates, including Franklin Arias, Caleb Bonemer, Jhonny Level, Seth Hernandez and George Lombard Jr.

This week’s Rotoworld Dynasty Stock Watch column looks at several well-known prospects in Rainiel Rodriguez, JoJo Parker and Braden Montgomery, who are off to excellent starts and could surge up dynasty rankings if they haven’t already. It also spotlights a group of under-the-radar names gaining momentum early, including Devin Fitz-Gerald, Pedro Ramirez, Emil Morales, Taitn Gray, Juan Sanchez, JT Quinn, Kevin Alcántara, Kash Mayfield, Daniel Pierce, Owen Ayers, Josh Ekness and Miguel Sime Jr.

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RELATED: Check out this week’s MLB Power Rankings

Rainiel Rodriguez, C, Cardinals

Charting realistic trajectories for top catching prospects is one of the more challenging tasks dynasty managers face because of the developmental responsibilities they shoulder outside the batter’s box. Seriously. How many years did it take Gary Sánchez to break through? Cal Raleigh morphed into one of the best power hitters in baseball during his age-28 season. It might take teenage prodigy Samuel Basallo a couple years to emerge as Baltimore’s middle-of-the-order threat. With those much-needed disclaimers out of the way, it’s officially time for fantasy managers to regard Rodriguez as a consensus top-10 dynasty prospect.

What makes Rodriguez is especially intriguing fantasy-wise is that offers middle-of-the-order power more typical of a first baseman while possessing the defensive chops to remain behind the plate, which is a combination that could make him a difference-maker at one of the weaker position groups in the fantasy landscape.The 19-year-old prodigy launched 20 homers in 84 games across the lower minors last season while posting a 90th-percentile average exit velocity of 104.8 mph, according to Baseball America. That’s not only exceptional for a teenage prospect, it’s comparable to what breakout names like Kevin McGonigle, JJ Wetherholt and Sal Stewart were producing in the upper minors last year.

He’s picked up right where he left off at High-A Peoria to finish last year, slashing .360/.484/.640 with nine extra-base hits, including two homers, and two steals through 13 games this season. He’s also drawn 10 walks against just seven strikeouts over that span. The combination of advanced plate skills, borderline elite raw power and ability to generate consistent hard contact as the youngest player in the entire Midwest League put Rodriguez a trajectory to crack the top five overall in dynasty prospect rankings lists by midseason.

MLB's No. 1 catching prospect Rainiel Rodriguez (@Cardinals) collects a career-high three doubles in 7-inning game for the @peoriachiefs: pic.twitter.com/qqP7PBx8Rm — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 15, 2026

JoJo Parker, SS, Blue Jays

With talented prospects rocketing towards the big leagues at a more rapid pace than ever before, dynasty managers should prioritize targeting Parker before he becomes untouchable in any trade discussions. The 19-year-old shortstop, who was selected eighth overall in last year’s MLB Draft, is off to a sublime start to his professional debut, hitting .298/.459/.553 with eight extra-base hits, including two home runs and six stolen bases in 13 games for Low-A Dunedin. He’s also walked (12) nearly as many times as he’s struck out (13) during that timeframe.

The 19-year-old shortstop went deep twice over a five-game stretch this past week, offering a glimpse of the power/speed combination that could make him an upper-echelon fantasy contributor in a couple of years. What stands out most is his ability to consistently drive the ball without sacrificing contact or plate discipline, which a rare blend that often translates to sustained success at the highest level.

While the Blue Jays are navigating an injury-marred campaign at the big-league level, their long-term outlook remains bright, with Parker emerging as a potential cornerstone. It’s not hyperbolic to view him as a top-25 dynasty prospect already, with a realistic path to cracking the top 10 by season’s end. Seriously.

2025 first-round pick (@BlueJays) JoJo Parker crushes his 2nd pro homer 🚀



MLB's No. 40 prospect ups his Single-A @DunedinBlueJays OPS to 1.048 on his second XBH of the game: pic.twitter.com/457SO0eKxr — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 18, 2026

Braden Montgomery, OF, White Sox

Is Montgomery, who just turned 23 this past week, a top-20 non-debuted fantasy prospect? The fact that it’s a legitimate question is why he’s featured here after slashing a robust .358/.456/.755 with 11 extra-base hits, including four homers, and two steals through 15 games at Double-A Birmingham.

There’s beauty in the simplicity of Montgomery’s left-handed swing and he’s shown an ability to drive the ball more consistently this year after managing just 12 round-trippers in 121 games across three levels last year in his professional debut.

Long viewed as a high-end dynasty prospect since his inclusion in the Garrett Crochet trade following his selection as the 12th-overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, Montgomery is now pushing toward elite status amid a wave of prospect graduations. He won’t offer much speed, but he projects as a high-average, top-of-the-order bat at the highest level once he reaches Chicago, possibly later this year.

Braden Montgomery clears the fences!



With his fourth homer of the year, the @whitesox top prospect has an OPS of 1.158 for the Double-A @BhamBarons. pic.twitter.com/javwO6D0ql — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 18, 2026

Devin Fitz-Gerald, 2B/SS, Nationals

It’s always worth paying attention to the first few moves a new president of baseball operations makes, as they often target prospects they’ve had their eye on for some time. Newly minted Nationals president Paul Toboni acquired Devin Fitz-Gerald in the MacKenzie Gore trade shortly after taking the job last offseason, and the move is already looking prescient following the 20-year-old middle infielder’s scorching start in the lower minors.

He homered twice over a six-game stretch this past week and added a pair of multi-hit performances, bringing his line to .333/.463/.519 with two homers and 10 steals through 13 games at High-A Wilmington. The fifth-round pick from the 2024 MLB Draft could surge up midseason rankings if the production continues and he reaches Double-A Harrisburg as a power/speed infielder before his 21st birthday later this summer.

🔴 Hit in 7 of 9 games

🔴 RBI in 6 of 9 games

🔴 2nd in SB (7) in South Atlantic League



MLB's No. 10 second-base prospect Devin Fitz-Gerald (@Nationals) swats a leadoff homer for the High-A @WilmBlueRocks: pic.twitter.com/T4xwrPBy0q — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 15, 2026

Pedro Ramirez, 3B, Cubs

Ramirez is a perfect example of a prospect adjusting and showing tangible improvement, which is exactly what dynasty managers want to see from a talented hitter on the cusp of ascending to the majors. The unheralded 22-year-old is off to a phenomenal start at Triple-A Iowa, which isn’t exactly a hitter’s paradise at this time of the year, slashing .316/.379/.595 with five homers and seven steals through 19 games.

He’s clearly added some additional strength after managing just eight round-trippers in 129 games at Double-A last year. The uptick in hard contact matters because Ramirez possesses near-elite contact skills and is striking out just over nine percent of the time this year. He’s a sneaky addition in dynasty leagues as an under-the-radar prospect that could make an impact later this year.

Pedro Ramírez had 8 homers in 129 games last season.



The @Cubs' No. 9 prospect goes yard for the 4th time in 11 games for the @IowaCubs. pic.twitter.com/XIf307a73A — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 8, 2026

Emil Morales, SS, Dodgers

The unyielding geyser of talent that is Los Angeles’ player development engine continues to produce upper-echelon positional prospects, with Morales emerging as the latest name poised to climb dynasty rankings. The 19-year-old power-hitting infielder is off to a scorching start at Low-A Ontario, slashing .377/.443/.639 with 11 extra-base hits, including two homers, and two steals through 13 games. Perhaps most encouraging is a 20 percent strikeout rate during that timeframe, which represents the best mark of his young career.

He’s still far enough from the majors that fantasy managers shouldn’t be overly concerned with how he fits into the Dodgers’ long-term plans. It’s possible he could be a centerpiece in a deal for veteran help later this summer, but the upside of him eventually reaching Los Angeles remains intriguing. He’s a prime example of a prospect to target now before his trade value rises significantly over the coming months.

Bottom 2: Solo homer to right-center

Bottom 4: Two-run homer to left!



Top 100 prospect Emil Morales (@Dodgers) is up to 7 XBH and 10 RBIs in his past 5 games for the Single-A @towerbuzzers: pic.twitter.com/vLiECNpm0g — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 16, 2026

Taitn Gray, 1B, Rays

The bar is extremely high for a first-base prospect to carry meaningful fantasy value, but Gray looks like an intriguing exception based on the early returns. The 18-year-old switch-hitting slugger, who checks in at 6-foot-4 already, has hit .302 (13-for-43) with five extra-base hits, including two homers, and more walks (11) than strikeouts (nine) through 13 games at Low-A Charleston.

The third-round pick from last year’s MLB Draft boasts massive over-the-fence power potential long term and should be rostered in all dynasty formats. According to Chris Duong of Tampa Bay’s communications staff, Gray is the youngest minor leaguer to post a .989 OPS or better over a team’s first 15 games (minimum 50 plate appearances) since Juan Soto at Low-A Hagerstown in 2017. That’ll work.

Taitn Gray cannot be stopped! He leads off the fifth with a triple! 🏃‍♂️🔥#HomeOfTheFun pic.twitter.com/hUDb2CaEzy — Charleston RiverDogs (@ChasRiverDogs) April 4, 2026

Juan Sanchez, 3B, Blue Jays

It’s always notable when a talented international prospect receives an aggressive assignment, and that’s exactly the case with Sanchez, who has skipped Rookie ball entirely to jump straight to Low-A Dunedin after dominating the Dominican Summer League in his professional debut last year.

The 18-year-old’s imposing 6-foot-3 frame, bat-to-ball skills and raw power make it easy to envision him developing into an impactful fantasy slugger at the highest level within a few years. He’s unlikely to contribute much in the stolen base department and profiles long term at a corner infield spot, but the bat could be potent enough to carry significant fantasy value.

Simply put, it would be an extremely encouraging sign if he holds his own against more advanced competition this season, especially with many of his peers just beginning their careers in rookie ball.

JT Quinn, SP, Orioles

We featured Quinn’s rotation mate at High-A Frederick, Joseph Dziera, in last week’s installment, but it’s time to give him some attention after compiling a microscopic 0,.64 ERA and 23/3 K/BB ratio over 14 innings across three starts. The 6-foot-6 righty, who was Baltimore’s second-round pick in last year’s MLB Draft following a collegiate career at Georgia, features a five-pitch mix headlined by an upper-90’s heater and impressive curveball.

Kevin Alcántara, OF, Cubs

Alcántara has always been a streaky hitter, running hot and cold at various points in his development, and possesses an abundance of fantasy-relevant tools. He’s in the middle of a consistent stretch right now, homering three times in five games this past week for Triple-A Iowa. The 23-year-old outfielder, who has appeared in 13 games in the big leagues since 2024, doesn’t quite fit in alongside some of the younger prospects in this space, but he’s clearly made a subtle shift in his approach to put the ball in the air more often by adding a couple degrees of launch angle this season.

He’s up to eight long balls through just 18 games at the Triple-A level this season after launching 17 in 102 contests last year. There’s no room for him in Chicago right now, but he could wind up getting a look soon if the Cubs decide to move Seiya Suzuki back to DH with Moises Ballesteros returning to the minors.

Kevin Alcántara stays red-hot 🔥



The @Cubs' No. 4 prospect sends this one 440 feet at 110.2 mph for his third long ball in six games for the Triple-A @IowaCubs. pic.twitter.com/IxQAPgpWTa — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 4, 2026

Kash Mayfield, SP, Padres

It’s taken a little while for Mayfield to get going after being selected 25th overall as one of the top prep arms in the 2024 MLB Draft. The 21-year-old southpaw has found his stride recently, reeling off 12 scoreless frames with a 16/5 K/BB ratio over 12 innings at High-A Fort Wayne this season. His stock will continue to rise as he carves up the lower minors and reaches Double-A sometime around midseason.

Daniel Pierce, SS, Rays

It’s a notable early-season development that Pierce is hitting for more power at Low-A Charleston during his professional debut this season than originally anticipated. Tampa Bay’s first-round pick from last year’s MLB Draft is slashing .286/.364/.510 with three homers and four steals through 13 games. He’s likely to spend the entire year in the lower minors but the fact we’re seeing all-around offensive production this quickly is an extremely encouraging long-term sign.

Owen Ayers, C, Cubs

Remember everything from the Rodriguez section? Those caveats apply here. Catchers are weird from a development standpoint, which is why nobody should be surprised to see Ayers continue to improve as an out-of-nowhere success story. The 24-year-old backstop was voted the Arizona Fall League’s Breakout Player of the Year Award winner last November and hasn’t stopped hitting ever since, going deep six times while hitting .372 (16-for-43) in 11 games for High-A South Bend this season. Again, it’s challenging to forecast catchers, but Ayers looks like he’s added some thump and will reach the upper minors later this summer. That’s clearly something.

Josh Ekness, RP, Marlins

Relief pitchers rarely move the needle in dynasty leagues, but Ekness is one of the rare exceptions. He’s allowed just two runs with a 15/4 K/BB ratio over nine innings for Triple-A Jacksonville this season. The 24-year-old features an upper-90s fastball/sinker combination paired with a devastating sweeper, and his arsenal may be deep enough to transition into a traditional starting role. We’ve seen similar conversions in recent years, with varying degrees of success, from pitchers like Michael King, Reynaldo López, Seth Lugo and Clay Holmes.

At a minimum, Ekness should reach the majors soon as a multi-inning relief weapon with the potential to provide value in deeper dynasty formats as a ratio stabilizer. There’s also a plausible path where Miami eventually gives him an opportunity to start, which would significantly elevate his long-term outlook.

Miguel Sime Jr., SP, Nationals

Here’s what you need to know: Sime throws extremely hard. Seriously, he hit 101.9 mph during last month’s spring breakout matchup. He’s racked up 18 strikeouts over 8 1/3 innings for Low-A Fredericksburg this season. His stuff is going to be overpowering at lower levels, but he’ll need to refine his command against more advanced hitters. However, he’s got a big arm and is worth stashing in dynasty leagues.