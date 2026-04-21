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Associated Press
,
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Leon Draisaitl returns to lineup and gets 2 assists to help Oilers beat Ducks in playoff opener
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USC's flag football club has big dreams for sport
April 21, 2026 10:23 AM
Learn more about the growth of the flag football club at USC as the sport prepares for its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.
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