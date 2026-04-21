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Leon Draisaitl returns to lineup and gets 2 assists to help Oilers beat Ducks in playoff opener
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Wyatt Johnston and Stars beat Wild 4-2 in Game 2 to even their first-round playoff series

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Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes edge Senators in double overtime after overturned goal, missed penalty shot in OT
Leon Draisaitl
Leon Draisaitl returns to lineup and gets 2 assists to help Oilers beat Ducks in playoff opener
Dallas Stars
Wyatt Johnston and Stars beat Wild 4-2 in Game 2 to even their first-round playoff series

Top Clips

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How high could tight end Sadiq be drafted?
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Rockets-Lakers Game 2 will be ‘closely contested’
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Will 76ers show some fight in Game 2 vs. Celtics?

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USC's flag football club has big dreams for sport

April 21, 2026 10:23 AM
Learn more about the growth of the flag football club at USC as the sport prepares for its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

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