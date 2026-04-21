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Rosenior 'numb' after 'indefensible' performance

April 21, 2026 06:12 PM
Liam Rosenior sounds off on Chelsea's "inexcusable" performance in a 3-0 loss to Brighton in Matchweek 34.

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