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How high could tight end Sadiq be drafted?
April 21, 2026 11:42 AM
With a "monumental gap" between Kenyon Sadiq and other 2026 NFL Draft tight end prospects, Drew Dinsick shares why he's "skeptical" to go Under on his projected draft position of 15.5.
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