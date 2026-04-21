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Young Spanish rider Guardeño remains critical in ICU two weeks after crash
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
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Tennis: Miami Open
Injured Alcaraz waits on wrist tests as the French Open clock ticks

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PL RAW: Haaland scores winner in epic showdown
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Will 76ers show some fight in Game 2 vs. Celtics?

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How high could tight end Sadiq be drafted?

April 21, 2026 11:42 AM
With a "monumental gap" between Kenyon Sadiq and other 2026 NFL Draft tight end prospects, Drew Dinsick shares why he's "skeptical" to go Under on his projected draft position of 15.5.

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