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Phillies vs Cubs Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 21

  
Published April 21, 2026 04:37 PM

The Chicago Cubs (13-9) won Game 1 of the four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-1. Today is the second as both teams continue to trend in different directions.

Chicago has won six-straight games and outscored their opponents, 44-14, in that span. The Cubs are hitting .293 over the past week, ranking second with the sixth-most homers (8), but the pitching staff has been on fire with a 1.76 ERA.

Philadelphia is riding a six-game losing streak and has been outscored 42-10 during this span. The Phillies have also dropped three-straight road games. In the last week, Philadelphia ranks fourth-worst in ERA (5.73) and the second-worst batting average (.173).

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the information and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest details on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats and of course, our predictions, picks and best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details and how to watch Phillies at Cubs

  • Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
  • Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
  • Site: Wrigley Field
  • City: Chicago, IL
  • Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team statistics and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for Phillies vs. Cubs

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

  • Moneyline: Chicago Cubs (-131), Philadelphia Phillies (+109)
  • Spread: Cubs -1.5 (+159), Phillies +1.5 (-194)
  • Total: 8.5

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Cubs

  • Tuesday’s pitching matchup (April 21): Jesus Luzardo vs. Shota Imanaga
  • Phillies: Jesus Luzardo

2026 stats: 22.1 IP, 1-3, 7.94 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 30 Ks, 5 BB

  • Cubs: Shota Imanaga

2026 Stats: 22.0 IP, 1-1, 2.45 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 31 Ks, 5 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not?

  • The Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto is hitting .280 with 14 hits, 19 total bases and one home run over 50 at-bats
  • The Phillies’ Alec Bohm is hitting .133 with 10 hits, 14 strikeouts and 6 walks over 75 at-bats
  • The Cubs’ Nico Hoerner is hitting .322 with 28 hits, 44 total bases and 21 RBIs over 87 at-bats
  • The Cubs’ Michael Busch is hitting .169 with 13 hits, 18 strikeouts, and 10 walks over 77 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Cubs

  • The Cubs are 10-12 ATS this season
  • The Phillies are an MLB-worst 4-18 ATS this season
  • The Cubs are 12-9-1 to the Over this season
  • The Phillies are 10-11-1 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks and predictions for tonight’s game between Phillies and Cubs

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Phillies and the Cubs.

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cubs on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cubs at -1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 8.5

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)
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