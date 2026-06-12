Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 12

After sweeping the Guardians in Cleveland, the Yankees (41-26) continue their road trip tonight with a series in Toronto. New York has won four in a row and 11 of its last 15 games. The Jays (33-36) take the field tonight looking to find some consistency other than inconsistency. They lost two of three against the Phillies earlier this week after taking two of three from the Orioles.

Ryan Weathers takes the ball to start for the Yankees while Trey Yesavage gets the start for Toronto. Weathers has been shaky of late having allowed 10 earned runs over his last two starts. and is coming off a rough start against Boston. However, the Jays have struggled against left-handed pitching this season, hitting just.217 with a .298 OBP and .347 slugging percentage vs. southpaws. Yesavage, like Weathers, had been stingy if not elite earlier this season but has given up five or more runs in two of his last three starts. The Jays’ hurler only allows 6.5 hits per nine innings, but opponents are getting those hits in bunches which leads to big innings. Weathers’ struggles have come early in his starts while Yesavage’s woes have appeared the second and third time through the batting order.

The Yankees offense does not rely on multiple hits to score runs as they love the long ball ranking first in baseball with 97. They lead the American League in runs scored with 342 (5.1 per game). The Jays rank 11th in the AL with 281 runs scored (4.1 per game). Toronto ranks 23rd in baseball with 65 home runs.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Time: 7:37PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, Ontario

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Sportsnet, YES

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The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Yankees (-108), Toronto Bue Jays (-112)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+158), Blue Jays +1.5 (-193)

Total: 8.0 runs



Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Blue Jays for June 12

Yankees: Ryan Weathers

Season Totals: 70.0 IP, 2-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 79K, 20 BB

Ryan Weathers Season Totals: 70.0 IP, 2-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 79K, 20 BB Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage

Season Totals: 42.2 IP, 2-3, 3.16 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 44K, 19 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Cody Bellinger was 3-12 against Cleveland earlier this week

was 3-12 against Cleveland earlier this week Anthony Volpe was 1-10 vs. Cleveland earlier this week and is 2-24 in June

was 1-10 vs. Cleveland earlier this week and is 2-24 in June Ben Rice was 3-13 against Cleveland earlier this week

was 3-13 against Cleveland earlier this week Jazz Chisholm Jr. had 2 hits in the Cleveland series but they were a triple and a home run resulting in 4 RBIs and 4 runs scored

had 2 hits in the Cleveland series but they were a triple and a home run resulting in 4 RBIs and 4 runs scored Ernie Clement is 12-36 (.333) in June

is 12-36 (.333) in June Kazuma Okamoto was 1-10 against the Phillies earlier this week

was 1-10 against the Phillies earlier this week Vlad Guerrero Jr. is 6-33 (.182) in June

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees and Blue Jays

The Jays are 32-37 on the Run Line this season

The Yankees are 33-34 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 34 times in Toronto’s 68 games this season (34-31-4)

The OVER has cashed 30 times in the Yankees’ 66 games this season (30-33-4)

Acuña Jr.'s hot streak halted by another IL trip Ronald Acuña Jr.'s aggressiveness on the field has fueled his superstar rise, but as James Schiano points out, it has also resulted in an "odd push and pull" for Atlanta's star as he hits the injured list again.

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Jays:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 8.0



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