White Sox vs. Braves prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 11

The White Sox enter tonight’s game riding momentum after a tight 2–1 win over the Braves on Wednesday night at Rate Field. Chicago scratched across both of its runs in the fourth inning and leaned on a strong pitching performance from starter Davis Martin and three relievers to limit the Braves to just one run. The win continues a strong stretch for Chicago that has seen them climb to the top of the American League Central. Atlanta, meanwhile, has dropped back‑to‑back games in the series but remains firmly atop the National League East.

Tonight, Chicago is expected to turn to Anthony Kay (LHP), who owns a 5–1 record with a 4.40 ERA this season. Kay has been serviceable but not dominant and tends to pitch to contact. Can he keep the Braves from making contact too frequently? The Braves will hand the ball to Martín Pérez (LHP), who enters with a 4–3 record and a strong 3.02 ERA. Pérez’ strength has been his ability to limit baserunners (noted WHIP around 1.06 in recent analysis). This alone makes him a tough matchup against lefty hitters in the White Sox lineup.

The Braves’ history against Kay is extremely limited although Dominic Smith did crack a grand slam against him in his lone at bat against the southpaw. Andrew Benintendi is 4-14 (.286) in his career against Perez. Randal Grichuk is 7-24 (.292) against the Braves’ starter.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Braves vs. White Sox

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, BravesVision, CSN

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The Latest Odds: Braves vs. White Sox

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Atlanta Braves (-119), Chicago White Sox (-102)

Spread: Braves -1.5 (+138), White Sox +1.5 (-167)

Total: 8.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Braves vs. White Sox for June 11

Braves: Martin Perez

Season Totals: 56.2 IP, 4-3, 3.02 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 47K, 20 BB

Martin Perez Season Totals: 56.2 IP, 4-3, 3.02 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 47K, 20 BB White Sox: Anthony Kay

Season Totals: 61.1 IP, 5-1, 4.40 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 46K, 26 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Braves vs. White Sox

Tristan Peters -16 hits, .500 AVG and 1.296 OPS over his last 10 games

-16 hits, .500 AVG and 1.296 OPS over his last 10 games Miguel Vargas - 11 hits, 3 HR, 10 RBI, .955 OPS in his last 10 games

- 11 hits, 3 HR, 10 RBI, .955 OPS in his last 10 games Andrew Benintendi - 3 HR, .286 AVG, .412 OBP, 1.055 OPS in his last 10 games

- 3 HR, .286 AVG, .412 OBP, 1.055 OPS in his last 10 games Derek Hill - 1 hit in his last 14 AB (.071 AVG) in his last 10 games

- 1 hit in his last 14 AB (.071 AVG) in his last 10 games Matt Olson – 12-39 (.308) in his last 10 games

– 12-39 (.308) in his last 10 games Austin Riley – 5-31 (.161) over his last 10 games

– 5-31 (.161) over his last 10 games Mauricio Dubon – 10-32 (.313) over his last 10 games

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Braves vs. White Sox

The Braves are 41-27 on the Run Line this season

The White Sox are 39-28 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 39 times in Chicago’s 67 games this season (39-26-2)

The OVER has cashed 33 times in the Braves’ 68 games this season (33-31-4)

Athletics' young core capable of 'special things' With Nick Kurtz and Tyler Soderstrom showing off their prodigious power, the Athletics have the chance to "stick around all year" in the AL West with an increasingly bright future on the horizon in Las Vegas.

Expert picks & predictions: Braves vs. White Sox

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Braves and the White Sox:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the White Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 8.5

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